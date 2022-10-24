Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market to record USD 105.64 Bn incremental growth; Market to have fragmented structure -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 105.64 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market structure is fragmented due to the presence of several players. The market is subject to rapidly changing industry demands and preferences. Changing consumer consumption patterns may affect vendor performance in the global market. Get deeper insights into the vendor landscape, product launches, and growth strategies adopted by leading vendors and make informed business decisions. Buy Full Report Here

Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors compete based on various factors, including quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence. Thus, with a large number of players in the global market, the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is expected to witness high competition during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies Acme Brick Co., Aggregate Industries UK Ltd., Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Cheboygan Cement Products Inc., CRH Plc, Eclat Pavers, Forterra Building Products Ltd., Harden Bricks Pvt. Ltd., LCC Siporex, Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Midwest Block and Brick, Mona Precast Anglesey Ltd., R.W. Sidley Inc., RCP Block and Brick Inc., Thomas Armstrong Concrete Blocks Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Wienerberger AG, William D. Lewis Aberdare Ltd., and Xella International GmbH as major market participants.

The growth of the global construction industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of low-cost substitutes might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Request Sample PDF Report Here

Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is segmented as below:

Type

The market will observe high growth in the bricks segment during the forecast period. The demand for residential, commercial, and industrial construction is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the growth of the real estate and residential and non-residential sectors will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment.

Geography

43% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing demand for additional infrastructure to supply residential and commercial spaces for the expanding urban population is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, increasing investments in commercial and residential construction will have a positive impact on the growth of the concrete block and brick manufacturing market in APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The concrete block and brick manufacturing market report covers the following areas:

Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist concrete block and brick manufacturing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the concrete block and brick manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the concrete block and brick manufacturing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of concrete block and brick manufacturing market vendors

Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 105.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acme Brick Co., Aggregate Industries UK Ltd., Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Cheboygan Cement Products Inc., CRH Plc, Eclat Pavers, Forterra Building Products Ltd., Harden Bricks Pvt. Ltd., LCC Siporex, Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Midwest Block and Brick, Mona Precast Anglesey Ltd., R.W. Sidley Inc., RCP Block and Brick Inc., Thomas Armstrong Concrete Blocks Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Wienerberger AG, William D. Lewis Aberdare Ltd., and Xella International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Brick - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Block - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acme Brick Co.

10.4 Boral Ltd.

10.5 CEMEX SAB de CV

10.6 CRH Plc

10.7 LCC Siporex

10.8 Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Midwest Block and Brick

10.10 UltraTech Cement Ltd.

10.11 Wienerberger AG

10.12 Xella International GmbH

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

