Concrete and Cement Market| Evolving Opportunities with Adelaide Brighton Ltd. and Cementir Holding NV|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concrete and Cement Market size is expected to grow by USD 320 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing global construction market. In addition, the rapid urbanization and rising disposable income are anticipated to boost the growth of the Concrete and Cement Market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Concrete and Cement Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Concrete and Cement Market Analysis Report by Product (cement and concrete), End-User (residential and non-residential), and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

Major Five Concrete and Cement Companies:

Adelaide Brighton Ltd.: The company offers a high quality 25 MPa, well-proportioned mix of blended cement and 10 mm crushed stone and sand, suitable for all general concrete applications such as garden paths, concrete pavers, patios, light foundations, and post holes.

Cementir Holding NV : The company offers innovative range of solutions covering all classes of concrete in compliance with the best international standards.

CEMEX SAB de CV : The company offers a wide range of products and services, including technical support for its different types of ready-mix concrete. Some of the ready-to-mix concrete technologies include Standard Concrete, Architectural and Decorative Concrete, Roller-compacted Concrete, etc.

China National Building Material Co. Ltd .: The company offers cement with annual capacity of 160 million tons and is also the largest cement manufacturer in Huaihai Economic Zone, South-east Economic Zone, and the North-east region.

CRH Plc: The company offers products including concrete masonry and hardscapes such as pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products, for use in residential, commercial, and public construction markets.

Concrete and Cement Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

The Concrete and Cement Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Geography

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 57 percent of market growth. In APAC, the most important markets for concrete and cement are China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The market in this region would expand at a slower rate than the market in MEA.

Over the projection period, the expansion of the concrete and cement market in APAC would be aided by an increase in the number of construction projects. The growing number of manufacturing units, the extensive availability of raw materials and low-cost labor, and the presence of favorable government regulations for foreign direct investments are driving the concrete and cement market in APAC (FDI).

Concrete And Cement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 320 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Russian Federation, Indonesia, and Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd., and Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Concrete - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Industry risks

10.4 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

11.4 Cementir Holding NV

11.5 CEMEX SAB de CV

11.6 China National Building Material Co. Ltd.

11.7 CRH Plc

11.8 Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC

11.9 HeidelbergCement AG

11.10 LafargeHolcim Ltd.

11.11 PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd.

11.12 Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

