Concrete and Cement Market| Evolving Opportunities with Adelaide Brighton Ltd. and Cementir Holding NV|Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concrete and Cement Market size is expected to grow by USD 320 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing global construction market. In addition, the rapid urbanization and rising disposable income are anticipated to boost the growth of the Concrete and Cement Market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Concrete and Cement Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast Analysis 2021-2025
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Concrete and Cement Market Analysis Report by Product (cement and concrete), End-User (residential and non-residential), and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Major Five Concrete and Cement Companies:

  • Adelaide Brighton Ltd.: The company offers a high quality 25 MPa, well-proportioned mix of blended cement and 10 mm crushed stone and sand, suitable for all general concrete applications such as garden paths, concrete pavers, patios, light foundations, and post holes.

  • Cementir Holding NV: The company offers innovative range of solutions covering all classes of concrete in compliance with the best international standards.

  • CEMEX SAB de CV: The company offers a wide range of products and services, including technical support for its different types of ready-mix concrete. Some of the ready-to-mix concrete technologies include Standard Concrete, Architectural and Decorative Concrete, Roller-compacted Concrete, etc.

  • China National Building Material Co. Ltd.: The company offers cement with annual capacity of 160 million tons and is also the largest cement manufacturer in Huaihai Economic Zone, South-east Economic Zone, and the North-east region.

  • CRH Plc: The company offers products including concrete masonry and hardscapes such as pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products, for use in residential, commercial, and public construction markets.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Concrete and Cement Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

The Concrete and Cement Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 57 percent of market growth. In APAC, the most important markets for concrete and cement are China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The market in this region would expand at a slower rate than the market in MEA.

Over the projection period, the expansion of the concrete and cement market in APAC would be aided by an increase in the number of construction projects. The growing number of manufacturing units, the extensive availability of raw materials and low-cost labor, and the presence of favorable government regulations for foreign direct investments are driving the concrete and cement market in APAC (FDI).

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Ceramic Tiles Market Turkey by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Construction Materials Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Concrete And Cement Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 320 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.68

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key consumer countries

China, India, US, Russian Federation, Indonesia, and Vietnam

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd., and Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Concrete - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Industry risks

  • 10.4 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

  • 11.4 Cementir Holding NV

  • 11.5 CEMEX SAB de CV

  • 11.6 China National Building Material Co. Ltd.

  • 11.7 CRH Plc

  • 11.8 Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC

  • 11.9 HeidelbergCement AG

  • 11.10 LafargeHolcim Ltd.

  • 11.11 PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd.

  • 11.12 Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concrete-and-cement-market-evolving-opportunities-with-adelaide-brighton-ltd-and-cementir-holding-nvtechnavio-301549213.html

SOURCE Technavio

