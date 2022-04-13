U.S. markets open in 9 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,415.25
    +22.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,298.00
    +159.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,039.25
    +94.25 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.50
    +12.70 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.56
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.80
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3005
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5250
    +0.1370 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,125.73
    +349.08 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.22
    +14.72 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.00
    +440.02 (+1.67%)
     

Concrete Cooling Market size to increase by USD 638.79 Mn | 47% growth expected in MEA | Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global concrete cooling market size is expected to increase by USD 638.79 million between 2021 and 2026. The market is set to observe a YOY growth of 20.65% in 2022 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.49% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Concrete Cooling Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Concrete Cooling Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download Our Free Sample Now to know more about the report coverage.

The global concrete cooling market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors are competing based on various aspects such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Vendors are also focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence.

Technavio identifies Chirag Ice Factory Pvt. Ltd., Coldcrete Inc., ConCool, Focusun Refrigeration Corp., Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., KTI Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH, Lair Liquide SA, Linde Plc, LINTEC Corp., Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd., North Star Ice Equipment Corp., Penetron International Ltd., Polarmatic Oy, Recom Ice Systems BV, Rite-Temp Manufacturing Inc., SCHWING GmbH, Tamutom ICE MACHINES, and Vogt Ice as dominant players in the market.

Although the cities evolving into megacities, rising infrastructural investments and growing demand from the MEA will offer immense growth opportunities, fewer opportunities for the concrete cooling market in North America and Europe, stringent regulations and depleting fossil fuel reserves, and hazardous impact of cement and carbon dioxide emissions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Our full report offers detailed insights into the successful business strategies adopted by leading vendors.
Ask For A Free Sample Before Purchasing Full Report

Concrete Cooling Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global concrete cooling market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Application

  • Geography

By type, the ice cooling segment will have the largest share in the market. The segment is driven by the benefits of water cooling systems such as simple functionality, availability, and cost-effectiveness. Similarly, by application, the highway construction segment will create significant growth opportunities for market players.

In terms of geography, the MEA region will emerge as the key market for vendors during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the construction industry and increasing demand for non-residential construction projects are driving the growth of the concrete cooling market in MEA. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the key markets for concrete cooling in MEA. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our concrete cooling market report covers the following areas:

Concrete Cooling Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the concrete cooling market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the concrete cooling market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Concrete Cooling Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist concrete cooling market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the concrete cooling market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the concrete cooling market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of concrete cooling market vendors

Related Reports:

Cellular Concrete Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Rapid Strength Concrete Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Concrete Cooling Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.49%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 638.79 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.65

Regional analysis

Middle East and Africa, APAC, South America, North America, and Europe

Performing market contribution

Middle East and Africa at 47%

Key consumer countries

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, India, Indonesia, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Chirag Ice Factory Pvt. Ltd., Coldcrete Inc., ConCool, Focusun Refrigeration Corp., Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., KTI Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH, Lair Liquide SA, Linde Plc, LINTEC Corp., Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd., North Star Ice Equipment Corp., Penetron International Ltd., Polarmatic Oy, Recom Ice Systems BV, Rite-Temp Manufacturing Inc., SCHWING GmbH, Tamutom ICE MACHINES, and Vogt Ice

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Ice cooling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Water cooling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Air cooling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Liquid nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Highway construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Power plant construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Port construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Dams and locks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Chirag Ice Factory Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.4 Coldcrete Inc.

  • 11.5 ConCool

  • 11.6 Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd.

  • 11.7 Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd.

  • 11.8 KTI Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH

  • 11.9 Lair Liquide SA

  • 11.10 Linde Plc

  • 11.11 LINTEC Corp.

  • 11.12 Recom Ice Systems BV

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concrete-cooling-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-638-79-mn--47-growth-expected-in-mea--technavio-301521191.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Silver Prices Rally Amid Hot Inflation Data and Ukraine Uncertainty

    Silver prices surge higher as inflation data puts downward pressure on yields and the dollar.

  • Should You Be Adding NZME (NZSE:NZM) To Your Watchlist Today?

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • Japan's SMFG, Tepco, Mitsubishi face activist climate votes at AGMs

    Big Japanese firms including Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) and Mitsubishi Corp will face resolutions from activist shareholders urging greater commitment to tackling climate change at their annual meetings this year. Five climate activist groups, including Japan's Kiko Network and Australia's Market Forces, said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they had submitted shareholder resolutions for consideration at AGMs of four Tokyo-listed companies this year.

  • Asian shares gain as U.S. inflation data not as bad as feared

    Asian shares rose on Wednesday boosted by U.S. inflation figures that fared better than markets' worst expectations - and caused U.S. yields to pause their march higher - though Chinese shares remained pressured by COVID-19. Share market sentiment was also capped by gains in oil and other commodity prices after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that on-and-off peace negotiations "have again returned to a dead-end situation for us", which also hurt the euro. S&P500 futures gained 0.2% and Nasdaq futures gained 0.57% in Asia trade.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Accuses Putin of Genocide, Sends More ArmsU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepe

  • Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte, one of Singapore’s highest-profile startups, has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Accuses Putin of Genocide, Sends More ArmsU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Dark Clouds Hang Over Skyworks Solutions

    In this daily bar chart of SWKS, below, we can see that prices are still in a downtrend from July. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a new low for the move down and foreshadows a new price low. A weak OBV line happens when traders are more aggressive sellers than buyers.

  • JPMorgan earnings preview: Bank expected to report lackluster Q1 results

    JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks set to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off.

  • Kohl's sells a non-HQ office in Menomonee Falls, relocates 500 employees

    Kohl’s Corp. sold for $4.3 million a Menomonee Falls property that formerly housed 500 employees who worked at the site in credit and customer service and now are based at the Kohl’s corporate headquarters.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Devon Energy, Robinhood, Twilio

    Hope is not an investing strategy, even when it's all you have, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, after the latest Consumer Price Index reading roiled the markets into another day of declines. Cramer said positivity and optimism are good things to have, but when it comes to investing, you simply cannot hang your hat on hope alone. Not only that, Cramer found little hope for the future.

  • Food prices have spiked at a rate not seen since 1981 — more Americans have abandoned online grocery shopping and returned to supermarket aisles

    The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 13.7% on the year as the index for beef rose 16%, the government said Tuesday.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A mix of growth from infrastructure spending in developed and developing economies promises a bright future for stocks in the sector.