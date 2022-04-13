Concrete Cooling Market size to increase by USD 638.79 Mn | 47% growth expected in MEA | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global concrete cooling market size is expected to increase by USD 638.79 million between 2021 and 2026. The market is set to observe a YOY growth of 20.65% in 2022 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.49% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Concrete Cooling Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global concrete cooling market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors are competing based on various aspects such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Vendors are also focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence.

Technavio identifies Chirag Ice Factory Pvt. Ltd., Coldcrete Inc., ConCool, Focusun Refrigeration Corp., Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., KTI Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH, Lair Liquide SA, Linde Plc, LINTEC Corp., Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd., North Star Ice Equipment Corp., Penetron International Ltd., Polarmatic Oy, Recom Ice Systems BV, Rite-Temp Manufacturing Inc., SCHWING GmbH, Tamutom ICE MACHINES, and Vogt Ice as dominant players in the market.

Although the cities evolving into megacities, rising infrastructural investments and growing demand from the MEA will offer immense growth opportunities, fewer opportunities for the concrete cooling market in North America and Europe, stringent regulations and depleting fossil fuel reserves, and hazardous impact of cement and carbon dioxide emissions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Concrete Cooling Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global concrete cooling market is segmented as below:

Type

Application

Geography

By type, the ice cooling segment will have the largest share in the market. The segment is driven by the benefits of water cooling systems such as simple functionality, availability, and cost-effectiveness. Similarly, by application, the highway construction segment will create significant growth opportunities for market players.

In terms of geography, the MEA region will emerge as the key market for vendors during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the construction industry and increasing demand for non-residential construction projects are driving the growth of the concrete cooling market in MEA. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the key markets for concrete cooling in MEA. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our concrete cooling market report covers the following areas:

Concrete Cooling Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the concrete cooling market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the concrete cooling market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Concrete Cooling Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist concrete cooling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the concrete cooling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the concrete cooling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of concrete cooling market vendors

Concrete Cooling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 638.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.65 Regional analysis Middle East and Africa, APAC, South America, North America, and Europe Performing market contribution Middle East and Africa at 47% Key consumer countries Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, India, Indonesia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chirag Ice Factory Pvt. Ltd., Coldcrete Inc., ConCool, Focusun Refrigeration Corp., Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., KTI Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH, Lair Liquide SA, Linde Plc, LINTEC Corp., Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd., North Star Ice Equipment Corp., Penetron International Ltd., Polarmatic Oy, Recom Ice Systems BV, Rite-Temp Manufacturing Inc., SCHWING GmbH, Tamutom ICE MACHINES, and Vogt Ice Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Ice cooling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Water cooling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Air cooling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Liquid nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Highway construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Power plant construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Port construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Dams and locks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Chirag Ice Factory Pvt. Ltd.

11.4 Coldcrete Inc.

11.5 ConCool

11.6 Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd.

11.7 Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd.

11.8 KTI Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH

11.9 Lair Liquide SA

11.10 Linde Plc

11.11 LINTEC Corp.

11.12 Recom Ice Systems BV

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

