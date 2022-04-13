Concrete Cooling Market size to increase by USD 638.79 Mn | 47% growth expected in MEA | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global concrete cooling market size is expected to increase by USD 638.79 million between 2021 and 2026. The market is set to observe a YOY growth of 20.65% in 2022 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.49% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The global concrete cooling market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors are competing based on various aspects such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Vendors are also focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence.
Technavio identifies Chirag Ice Factory Pvt. Ltd., Coldcrete Inc., ConCool, Focusun Refrigeration Corp., Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., KTI Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH, Lair Liquide SA, Linde Plc, LINTEC Corp., Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd., North Star Ice Equipment Corp., Penetron International Ltd., Polarmatic Oy, Recom Ice Systems BV, Rite-Temp Manufacturing Inc., SCHWING GmbH, Tamutom ICE MACHINES, and Vogt Ice as dominant players in the market.
Although the cities evolving into megacities, rising infrastructural investments and growing demand from the MEA will offer immense growth opportunities, fewer opportunities for the concrete cooling market in North America and Europe, stringent regulations and depleting fossil fuel reserves, and hazardous impact of cement and carbon dioxide emissions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Concrete Cooling Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global concrete cooling market is segmented as below:
Type
Application
Geography
By type, the ice cooling segment will have the largest share in the market. The segment is driven by the benefits of water cooling systems such as simple functionality, availability, and cost-effectiveness. Similarly, by application, the highway construction segment will create significant growth opportunities for market players.
In terms of geography, the MEA region will emerge as the key market for vendors during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the construction industry and increasing demand for non-residential construction projects are driving the growth of the concrete cooling market in MEA. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the key markets for concrete cooling in MEA. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our concrete cooling market report covers the following areas:
Concrete Cooling Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the concrete cooling market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the concrete cooling market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Concrete Cooling Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist concrete cooling market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the concrete cooling market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the concrete cooling market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of concrete cooling market vendors
Concrete Cooling Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.49%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 638.79 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.65
Regional analysis
Middle East and Africa, APAC, South America, North America, and Europe
Performing market contribution
Middle East and Africa at 47%
Key consumer countries
Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, India, Indonesia, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Chirag Ice Factory Pvt. Ltd., Coldcrete Inc., ConCool, Focusun Refrigeration Corp., Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., KTI Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH, Lair Liquide SA, Linde Plc, LINTEC Corp., Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd., North Star Ice Equipment Corp., Penetron International Ltd., Polarmatic Oy, Recom Ice Systems BV, Rite-Temp Manufacturing Inc., SCHWING GmbH, Tamutom ICE MACHINES, and Vogt Ice
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
