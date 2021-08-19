Concrete Cutting and Coring are the Focus of New Blog by Safe2Core Miami

The Article Details the Concrete Cutting and Coring Services that Safe2Core Miami Offers its Clients

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Safe2Core Miami are pleased to announce that they have just posted a new and in-depth blog about concrete cutting and coring to the company website.

To read the new blog, which is titled "Concrete Cutting & Coring By Safe2Core Miami" in its entirety, as well as check out the Frequently Asked Questions section at the end that features inquires submitted by visitors to the site, please check out https://safe2core.net/concrete-cutting-coring-by-safe2core-miami/ .

As the blog notes, while contractors know the importance of precisely locating utilities and obstructions within a construction site area, some do not realize that unless the proper equipment is used by trained people, concrete cutting, coring, and drilling can lead to serious injury.

"Safe2Core Miami's trained personnel offer a suite of services which allow your crew to safely and quickly locate, identify, cut and drill around obstacles within the concrete or asphalt matrix," the article notes, adding that in addition to concrete cutting and coring, Safe2Core Miami also offers curb sawing, ground-penetrating radar services and more.

In general, the article notes, concrete cutting refers to removing a portion, piece, or section of cut concrete from the surrounding matrix. Common methods of cutting concrete include chain and wire concrete sawing, cutting, drilling, and coring.

As anyone who has worked on concrete pours knows quite well, drawings do not always accurately identify the location of things like rebar, wire mesh, and dobies. The force of the concrete can shift these structural elements.

While this may not seem like a big deal, the article explains that when a concrete cut is necessary, rebar and other materials that have shifted even a couple of inches can be the difference between a safe, effective cut and a major catastrophe.

Story continues

About Safe2Core Miami:

Safe2Core Miami personnel has more than 45 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating, and CCTV Pipeline Inspection. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs. For more information, please visit https://safe2core.net .

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concrete-cutting-and-coring-are-the-focus-of-new-blog-by-safe2core-miami-301359258.html

SOURCE Safe2Core Miami