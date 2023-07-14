Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's (KLSE:CEPCO) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Concrete Engineering Products Berhad (KLSE:CEPCO) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Concrete Engineering Products Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = RM3.8m ÷ (RM142m - RM86m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Therefore, Concrete Engineering Products Berhad has an ROCE of 6.7%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 3.9% generated by the Basic Materials industry, it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Concrete Engineering Products Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Concrete Engineering Products Berhad Tell Us?

Like most people, we're pleased that Concrete Engineering Products Berhad is now generating some pretax earnings. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 6.7% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. Additionally, the business is utilizing 54% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 60% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Concrete Engineering Products Berhad has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 14% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Concrete Engineering Products Berhad (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about.

