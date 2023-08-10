Is Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's (KLSE:CEPCO) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's (KLSE:CEPCO) stock increased significantly by 5.4% over the past week. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Concrete Engineering Products Berhad is:

2.5% = RM1.5m ÷ RM58m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.03.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's Earnings Growth And 2.5% ROE

As you can see, Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 5.1%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Concrete Engineering Products Berhad was still able to see a decent net income growth of 7.3% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 24% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Concrete Engineering Products Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Concrete Engineering Products Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Concrete Engineering Products Berhad doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Concrete Engineering Products Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, its fairly high earnings growth number, which no doubt was backed by the company's high earnings retention. Still, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping a lot of benefit to the investors. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Concrete Engineering Products Berhad.

