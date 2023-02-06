Concrete market: Driving factors, industry challenges, segmentation, key vendor analysis, leading countries, and market size and forecast 2023-2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Concrete Market 2023-2027

In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Concrete market size & segmentation analysis

The concrete market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 157.6 billion. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the concrete market was valued at USD 354.65 billion. The concrete market is segmented based on end-user, type, and geography.

Based on end-user, the concrete market is segmented into residential and non-residential.

Based on type, the market is segmented into ready-mix concrete and precast concrete.

Based on geography, the concrete market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Concrete market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the concrete market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (APAC); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).

APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in APAC can be attributed to several factors, including the growth of the tourism sector in the region. Precast products are generally for restaurants, hotels, and resorts in the tourism sector.

The rising per capita income and the increasing standards of living have also increased the demand for precast products in the region. This is due to the growth of the residential and commercial sectors, including multi-family buildings, malls, tech parks, and retail stores. Therefore, the growth of the construction and industrial sectors will drive the growth of the concrete market in the region during the forecast period.

Concrete market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on concrete market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The expansion of the construction industry is notably driving the market growth. The rise in construction and renovation activities due to global economic development, rise in income levels, rapid urbanization, and improving living standards are expected to drive the growth of the concrete market during the forecast period. The rising focus on green construction, energy efficiency, and the use of advanced materials for building construction is fueling the construction industry. The increasing adoption of green buildings, new building construction regulations, and the focus on reducing energy consumption in buildings will also drive the market. These factors will fuel the growth of the global concrete market during the forecast period.

However, volatility in raw materials prices is a major challenge impeding the market. The manufacturing of construction materials is an energy-intensive process and requires numerous raw materials such as fine sand, cement, and granules. However, the costs of energy and raw materials are highly volatile. A rise in energy and raw material costs increases production costs. This may lead to a decline in profit margins. Hence, the price volatility of the raw materials used in concrete manufacturing is impeding the growth of the global concrete market during the forecast period.

Concrete market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the concrete market are Adbri Ltd., Broco Industries, Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., JSW Cement Ltd., Laing O Rourke, PPC Ltd., RW Sidley Inc., Saint Gobain, Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd., Sika AG, The QUIKRETE Companies, US Concrete Inc., Vicat SA, Votorantim SA, Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH and Co. KG, and Xella International GmbH, among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, Download a PDF sample!

The concrete and cement market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 469.01 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (cement and concrete), end-user (residential and non-residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The concrete contractor market is projected to grow by USD 571.3 million with a CAGR of 0.71% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the market segmentation by end-user (building construction, building renovation, and other constructions) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Concrete Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 157.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.46 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Adbri Ltd., Broco Industries, Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., JSW Cement Ltd., Laing O Rourke, PPC Ltd., RW Sidley Inc., Saint Gobain, Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd., Sika AG, The QUIKRETE Companies, US Concrete Inc., Vicat SA, Votorantim SA, Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH and Co. KG, and Xella International GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

