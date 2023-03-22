Concrete Pump Market to Hit USD 6.7 Bn Valuation by 2031 with CAGR of 4.3% | Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research

The global concrete pump market growth is driven by the rapid urbanization, changes in lifestyle, growth in new households, and increase in mechanization.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest study by Transparency Market Research, The global concrete pump market size was valued at USD 4.4 Bn in 2022 and it is projected to reach USD 6.7 Bn by 2031 with CAGR of 4.3%.



Burgeoning growth of the construction sector to serve the ever-increasing demand for residential and commercial spaces is creating opportunities in the concrete pump market. Large-scale migration to urban areas for work opportunities is necessitating the construction of hospitals, educational institutions, and other public welfare service buildings. This, in turn, is propelling concrete pump market development.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=45774

Market Snapshot:

Market Revenue USD 4.4 Bn in 2022 Estimated Value USD 6.7 Bn 2031 Growth Rate - CAGR 4.3% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 140 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, End-use Application, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Format Electronic (PDF) + Excel

Concrete pumps are integral equipment of modern construction undertakings to transfer large amounts of liquid concrete in one go. Rise in labor cost and relatively low efficiency of manual labor is leading to adoption of motorized equipment, such as concrete pumps for construction projects. These factors are anticipated to boost the global concrete pump industry in the next few years.

Concrete Pump Market – Key Findings of Report

Rise in Government Investments and Schemes – Massive capital estimates of the Asian Development Bank for investment in infrastructure across Asia Pacific to maintain growth momentum, is leading governments to invest heavily in infrastructure projects. Toward this end, several governments are introducing urban development schemes that are aimed to improve the quality of life through technology-driven urban planning. Such initiatives involve voluminous construction projects, thereby fueling the concrete pump market growth.





Tangible Benefits Substantiate Growth of Truck Mounted Pumps Segment – Based on type, the key segments into which the concrete pump market is segmented include truck mounted pumps, specialized pumps, and stationary pumps. Of them, the truck mounted pumps segment is anticipated to dominate the market. Truck mounted pumps utilize a remote-controlled robotic arm to place the concrete accurately at the construction site. Truck mounted pumps enable significantly faster flow volume of concrete than other types of pumps. Ability to multitask due to the presence of a multi-purpose robotic arm leading to significant savings of labor cost is another key advantage of truck mounted pumps.





Residential End-use Application Segment to Emerge Dominant – By end-use application, the global concrete pump market has been segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. Of them, the residential segment is likely to offer promising opportunities to the market, ascribed to the surge in construction of high-rise buildings, housing communities, and township projects in urban areas.

Story continues

Concrete Pump Market – Growth Drivers

Exponential growth of the construction sector leading to surge in demand for an array of construction equipment fuels the concrete pump market

Mega budgets of governments in developing countries for infrastructure development, aimed at improving the quality of life of the population bolsters demand for concrete pumps for construction undertakings

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=45774

Concrete Pump Market – Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing economies of the region which involves large-scale construction is driving demand for numerous construction equipment, including concrete pumps. Key role of governments in countries such as India, China, and Japan to construct railways and seaports to facilitate economic growth favors market progress in the region.

The concrete pump market share of North America and Europe is anticipated to rise at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Concrete Pump Market – Competition Landscape

Competition in the concrete pump market is intense due to the presence of numerous local and global players. This is compelling manufacturers to invest in R&D to introduce next-gen products and capitalize on concrete pump market opportunities. Furthermore, key players are entering into partnerships with distributors to garner higher sales.

Some of the key players in the operating in the global concrete pump market include Sany Group, Fangyau Group Inc., Concord Concrete Pumps, Zoomlion Heavy Machine Co-Ltd., Apollo Infratech Pvt. Ltd., KCP Heavy Industries, SCHWING GmbH, Putzmeister, LIEBHERR Group, and Alliance Concrete Pumps.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=45774<ype=S

The concrete pump market is segmented as follows;

Concrete Pump Market, by Type

Truck Mounted Pumps

Stationery Pumps

Specialized Pumps



Concrete Pump Market, by End-use Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Concrete Pump Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Concrete Pump Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



