U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.00
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,074.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,924.25
    +14.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,920.80
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.82
    +1.46 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    -0.03 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9928
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.68
    +3.08 (+14.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1771
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4340
    -0.0510 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,417.06
    +141.54 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.23
    +2.28 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    -49.54 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Concrete Pumping Holdings Acquires Coastal Carolina Pumping, the Largest Concrete Pumping Service Provider in the Carolinas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BBCP
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.

– Acquisition Expands Company's Presence in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida Markets –
– Strengthens Recent Greenfield Expansion in Washington D.C. –

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (“CPH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., today announced that it completed the acquisition of Coastal Carolina Pumping, Inc. (“Coastal”).

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coastal is the largest concrete pumping service provider in the Carolinas with additional operations in Central Florida. Coastal has decades of experience providing high quality services with an exceptional team of employees and highly skilled operators. The all-cash acquisition, which includes 89 units of operating equipment, was funded from existing debt facilities and strong operational free cash flow.

Coastal is expected to enhance CPH’s positioning and scale in the fragmented national concrete pumping industry, specifically within the North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida regions. The increased capacity is expected to provide Brundage-Bone and Coastal customers with advantages like increased service offerings and expanded fleet availability. Additionally, the acquisition offers a compelling opportunity for Coastal’s customer base to access CPH’s Eco-Pan concrete waste removal services.

CPH also plans to leverage the location of existing Coastal customers to strengthen its recent greenfield expansion strategy in Washington D.C.

“We continue to successfully execute on our strategic initiatives to enhance our geographic footprint and responsibly grow our business,” said CPH’s CEO Bruce Young. “The U.S. East Coast region is an attractive expansion market for CPH and we are excited to develop our existing presence in this region of the United States. Coastal Carolina is a well-run and highly respected business with exceptional talent that holds an established position in attractive regional markets. It also provides the ability to strengthen our recent expansion into the Washington D.C. market, an area that has experienced rapid growth and is expected to grow significantly over the next decade."

CPH's CFO, Iain Humphries, commented: “With this acquisition and additional greenfield expansion, we have strengthened our positions in the Carolinas and Florida regions and can now provide robust pumping services up to Baltimore. We are confident in our ability to realize the benefits of this transaction and deliver value creation following the same proven approach we have taken with our previous acquisitions.”

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of April 30, 2022, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 95 locations across 20 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from approximately 30 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 17 locations in the U.S. and 1 shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.com, www.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “outlook” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to the integration of Coastal and the expected benefits and future performance of Coastal. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of recent inflationary pressures, global economic conditions and events related to these conditions, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, on our business, including fluctuations in fuel costs; the outcome of any legal proceedings or demand letters that may be instituted against or sent to the Company or its subsidiaries; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the ability to complete targeted acquisitions and to realize the expected benefits from completed acquisitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Company Contact:

Iain Humphries
Chief Financial Officer
1-303-289-7947

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
BBCP@gatewayir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. That said, you can still find stocks trading at deep discounts, stocks whose share price has been pushed down – perhaps by fundamentals, perhaps by market conditions, perhaps by plain

  • 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A poorly performing market hasn't stopped select billionaires from putting their money to work in four phenomenal growth stocks.

  • AMC stock and APE shares bounce after bruising session

    The apes can take a breather after a tough start to the week.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • Berkshire Hathaway Could Owe Billions on Stock Gains Under the New Tax Law

    The unrealized gains could be subject to the new 15% minimum corporate tax in 2023 under the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Stocks Can Rally Out of Jackson Hole, Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and other risk assets have a chance to rally if Jerome Powell delivers a nuanced message at the Jackson Hole symposium, strategists say.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksHawkish recent comm

  • A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

    Since Tesla started up, the electric-vehicle leader has faced hedge funds betting that it would fail.

  • When Is Tesla’s Stock Split, and What Does it Mean for Investors?

    EV-maker joins other megacap companies that have split their stocks this year to make ownership more accessible to individual investors.

  • AMC stock plunges following the debut of APE shares

    AMC stock is sinking after the launch of APE shares.&nbsp;

  • Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares

    Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable October 27, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 4, 2022:

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Set for Rebound as Meme-Stock Selloff Abates

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares climbed as much as 7% in premarket trading on Tuesday as the seller of home goods beloved by retail investors stages a rebound after three days of fierce declines. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers

  • Intel stock falls, hitting a 52-week low

    Intel shares are tumbling as the overall semiconductor sector is facing pressure on Monday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Soars on Strong Earnings and 3-for-1 Stock Split

    The cybersecurity software company also provides better-than-expected guidance for the October quarter and the fiscal year.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s investment portfolio and investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire, philanthropist, […]

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.