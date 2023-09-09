Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BBCP) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 38% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Concrete Pumping Holdings is US$11.04 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Concrete Pumping Holdings' US$8.01 share price signals that it might be 27% undervalued

Analyst price target for BBCP is US$9.25 which is 16% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Check out our latest analysis for Concrete Pumping Holdings

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

Story continues

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$29.0m US$36.0m US$41.2m US$45.7m US$49.4m US$52.6m US$55.3m US$57.6m US$59.7m US$61.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 14.52% Est @ 10.81% Est @ 8.21% Est @ 6.39% Est @ 5.12% Est @ 4.23% Est @ 3.61% Est @ 3.17% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% US$26.4 US$29.8 US$31.1 US$31.4 US$30.9 US$30.0 US$28.7 US$27.2 US$25.7 US$24.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$285m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$62m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.8%– 2.2%) = US$819m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$819m÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= US$320m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$606m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$8.0, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 27% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Concrete Pumping Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.537. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Concrete Pumping Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Construction industry.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Concrete Pumping Holdings, we've put together three important factors you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Concrete Pumping Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does BBCP's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQCM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.