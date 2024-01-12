Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 11, 2024

Operator: Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Concrete Pumping Holdings Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year ended October 31, 2023. Joining us today are Concrete Pumping Holdings CEO, Bruce Young; CFO, Iain Humphries; and the company's External Director of Investor Relations Cody Slach.

Cody Slach: I would like to remind everyone that in the course of this call to give you a better understanding of our operations, we will be making certain forward-looking statements regarding our business and outlook. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

On today's call, we will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, net debt, and free cash flow, which we believe provide useful information for investors. We provide further information about these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures in our press release issued today or the investor presentation posted on the company's website. Now I'd like to turn the call over to the CEO of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Bruce Young.

Bruce Young: Thank you, Cody, and good afternoon, everyone. We had another strong year in fiscal 2023, driven by the strength and diversification of our business. As a result, we were able to drive financial performance records for annual revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and net income. Looking at our full fiscal year of 2023, revenue increased 10% to $442 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $125 million, and net income increased 12% to $30 million. Each of our end markets contributes to this performance, particularly as residential construction remains strong and our expanded footprint enabled us to continue to win infrastructure projects. We also continue to execute on our debt reduction initiative, achieving our 3 times leverage ratio target at the end of the 2023 fiscal year.

Shifting to our fourth quarter performance by end market, our business performed in line with expectations. In the infrastructure end market, our expanded US national footprint continued to drive strong results as we captured more revenue from public project investments. We continue to see more investment flowing to numerous projects where we operate and we plan to aggressively pursue these project opportunities with the belief that it has the potential to be a five-year plus tailwind for our business. During the fourth quarter, our residential end market remained stable due to the continued momentum in new residential housing construction, given not only the ongoing structural supply, demand imbalance in housing, but the fact that home builders have enticed a new home buyer with creative home design and financing options.

With interest rates falling subsequent to quarter end and the projection of additional interest rate cuts in 2024, we expect residential housing projects to remain healthy for our business. In the commercial end market, we continue to experience momentum in larger commercial projects like distribution centers, warehouses, semiconductor fabrication plants, and electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plants. We expect this demand to continue given U.S. reshoring trends as companies look to build out their domestic manufacturing footprint. However, concrete pumping demand from light commercial projects has continued to be comparatively weaker as interest rate sensitivity and reduced availability of financing from smaller regional banks has stalled some projects.

We expect that interest rate cuts in 2024 could help get these projects moving again. During the quarter, our commercial mix as a percentage of our total revenue declined 100 basis points year-over-year to 59%. This was fully absorbed by our infrastructure projects, while residential was flat year-over-year at 29%. This once again highlights the diversity of our business and the agility of our fleet. Shifting to the cost side of our business, persistent inflationary pressures, particularly in labor, continue to hamper our ability to flow through our strong revenue performance to the bottom line margin. We estimate labor inflation accounted for roughly half of the inflationary headwinds we experienced in our P&L. While we expect these headwinds to continue into the new year, we are confident the measures we are taking to recalibrate rates and the systems we are implementing to attract and retain our employees are the right steps for our business to drive long-term shareholder value.

I will now let Iain walk through more details of our financial results before we return to provide some concluding remarks. Iain?

Iain Humphries: Thanks, Bruce, and good afternoon, everybody. In the fourth quarter, revenue increased 5% to $120.2 million compared to $114.9 million in the same year ago quarter. The increase was mainly attributable to growth across each of our segments, as a result of organic growth from higher volumes in certain regions and improved pricing. Revenue in our US concrete pumping segment, mostly operating under the Brundage-Bone brand, increased 1% to $85 million compared to $84.3 million in the prior year quarter. For our UK operations, operating largely under the Camfaud brand, revenue improved 17% to $17.4 million compared to $14.9 million in the same year-ago quarter. When excluding the foreign exchange translation effects from the British pound, revenue for our UK operations increased approximately 10% in the fourth quarter, due primarily to pricing improvements.

Revenue in our U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services segment operating under the Eco-Pan brand increased 15% to $18 million compared to $15.6 million in the prior year quarter. The strong organic increase in revenue was driven by increases in volume and sustained improvement in pricing. Returning to our consolidated results, gross margin in the fourth quarter was 40.7% compared to 42.3% in the same year-ago quarter, with the decreased margin mostly being related to the impact of labor inflation. General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter were roughly flat at $29.6 million compared to $30.3 million in the same year ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, G&A costs improved in the fourth quarter to 24.6% compared to 26.4% in the same year ago quarter.

For the full year of 2023, when excluding the non-cash G&A expenses for amortization and stock-based compensation, G&A costs as a percentage of revenue were approximately 21%, which is consistent with the prior year. Net income available to common shareholders in the fourth quarter increased 11% to $9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share in the same year ago quarter. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter increased marginally to $35.8 million compared to $35.6 million in the same year ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.8% compared to 31% in the same year ago quarter. And as discussed previously, the slight erosion in the margin was driven by persistent cost inflation, particularly in the cost of labor.

In our U.S. concrete pumping business, adjusted EBITDA decreased 7% to $21.2 million compared to $22.7 million in the same year ago quarter. In our UK business, adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $5.1 million compared to $4.7 million in the same year ago quarter. For our U.S. Concrete Waste Management business, adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $8.8 million compared to $7.6 million in the same year ago quarter. Turning now to free cash flow and liquidity. For the full year of 2023, we delivered 23% growth in free cash flow to approximately $69 million, which is compared to $56 million in the prior year. This is after investing approximately $29 million in replacement equipment and dispersing almost $27 million in cash interest. At October 31, 2023, we had total debt outstanding of $394 million or net debt of $378 million, a decrease of $42 million over the course of the year, which is a testament to our strong free cash flow generation.

This equates to a net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 3 times, which was our guided target for the 2023 year end. We had approximately $217 million of liquidity as of October 31, 2023, which includes cash on the balance sheet and availability from our ABL facility. As a reminder, we have no near-term debt maturities with our senior notes maturing in 2026 and our asset-based lending facility maturing in 2028. We remain in a strong liquidity position which provides further optionality to responsibly pursue value-added investment opportunities like a creative M&A or the organic investment in our fleet equipment to support our overall long-term growth strategy. During the third quarter of 2022, we entered into a share repurchase program to authorize the buyback of up to $10 million of our outstanding shares of common stock.

In January of 2023, the Board of Directors approved an additional $10 million increase. During the fourth quarter of 2023, under our share repurchase program we repurchased approximately 34,000 shares of our common stock for a total of approximately $240,000 at an average price of $7.08 per share. During fiscal years 2023 and 2022, under our share repurchase program, we repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares of our common stock for a total of $11.6 million or an average price of $6.57 per share. The current share buyback program is authorized by the Board of Directors through March of 2025 and we believe this demonstrates both our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders and our confidence in our strategic growth plan. Moving now into our 2024 full year guidance.

We expect fiscal year revenue to range between $465 million and $490 million, adjusted EBITDA to range between $127 million and $137 million, and free cash flow which we define as adjusted EBITDA less net replacement CapEx and less cash paid for interest to be at least $75 million. For fiscal year 2024, we expect to be impacted by continued inflationary cost pressures, primarily labor and insurance costs, and expect to offset these costs from the continued rate recalibration and cost efficiency initiatives. Operationally and financially, we continue to have a solid foundation and we have confidence in continuing to execute on our growth strategy. With that, I’ll now turn the call back over to Bruce.

Bruce Young: Thanks, Iain. In summary, we are incredibly pleased with a record year of revenue and EBITDA accompanied by expansion in every segment. We anticipate ongoing growth in our residential and infrastructure end markets, particularly driven by infrastructure projects and a resilient backlog of residential work. On the cost side of the equation, we are focused on attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry, while reducing the impact from inflationary cost pressures through rate increases. As always, our focus remains on optimizing end market mix to continue to deliver strong top and bottom line growth. Looking ahead, we believe our end market diversity and mission critical service in the construction industry positions us well for continued growth.

We expect to complement organic growth by continuing to evaluate opportunistic creative M&A, while strategically reducing our leverage. With that, I would now like to turn the call back over to the operator for Q&A. Camilla?

