Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Concurrent Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = UK£981k ÷ (UK£33m - UK£5.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Concurrent Technologies has an ROCE of 3.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Tech industry average of 7.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Concurrent Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Concurrent Technologies .

What Can We Tell From Concurrent Technologies' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Concurrent Technologies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.5% from 15% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Concurrent Technologies' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Concurrent Technologies. Furthermore the stock has climbed 58% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Concurrent Technologies (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

