Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) shareholders have endured a 33% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 34% in the last month. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. In fact, the share price is down 36% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, Concurrent Technologies' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 38% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 14% compound annual share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in. This positive sentiment is also reflected in the generous P/E ratio of 55.75.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Concurrent Technologies' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Concurrent Technologies shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 33%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Concurrent Technologies had a tough year, with a total loss of 13%, against a market gain of about 1.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.6% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Concurrent Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Concurrent Technologies (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

