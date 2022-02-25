U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

Concussion Market Size Worth $9.27Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 3.7% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

·5 min read

The concussion market size is expected to grow from $7.21 Bn in 2021 to $9.27 Bn by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021 to 2028

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Concussion Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Treatment and Diagnosis [Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Computed Tomography Scan, X-Rays, and Others]), End User (Hospital & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), Geography". The concussion market growth is driven by the significant rise in road accidents, sports injuries, technological advancements and the easy availability of concussion therapies. However, the challenges and lack of awareness associated with concussion treatment hampers the market growth.

The_Insight_Partners_Logo
The_Insight_Partners_Logo

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of this research study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015802/

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 7,211.89 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 9,272.03 Million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

157

No. Tables

84

No. of Charts & Figures

72

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type, End User, Geography

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Concussion Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

The global players have implemented various inorganic developments that led to dynamic improvements in the market. Several companies are implementing organic strategies such as products launch and expansions. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were partnerships and collaborations. These growth strategies have aided the market players in expanding their businesses and enhancing their geographical presence. Additionally, growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships help the companies strengthen their customer base and increase the product portfolio.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00015802/

In June 2021, Nihon Kohden America announced the launch of its NK Network CareSM Service Program. This all-inclusive solution bundles critical maintenance and security systems together to help monitor, maintain and secure network systems using Nihon Kohden hardware and software.

In June 2021, InfraScan, a medical device firm specializing in traumatic brain injury diagnostic products, has announced its product development partnership with the United States Department of Defense (DoD) and The Defense Health Agency (DHA) to expand the Infrascanner device technology further.

Concussion Market: Key Insights – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report states that about 800,000 children are treated with concussion-related cases at EDs in the US. Also, in 2018, there were almost 223,050 TBI or concussion-related hospitalizations and 60,611 deaths in 2019. This represents more than 610 TBI-related hospitalizations and 166-TBI or concussion-related deaths per day. Population aged 75 years and older experience the highest numbers of TBI or concussion-related hospitalizations and deaths, accounting for 32% of TBI or concussion hospitalization, representing 28% TBI or concussion-associated deaths.

Concussion Market: Segmental Overview

Based on the type, the concussion market is segmented into treatment and diagnosis. The diagnosis market is further segmented into magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography scan, x-rays, and others. The diagnosis segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising road accidents and sports injuries.

Buy Premium Copy of this research report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00015802/

As per the National Institute on drug abuse, treatment outcomes improve with longer periods of care. Therefore, patients prefer outpatient treatment centers as they are less expensive, provide increased access to support, and offer flexible treatment options. Outpatient treatment varies in the types and intensity of the services offered. Such treatment costs less and is more suitable for people with jobs. Outpatient recovery programs usually require visiting a local treatment center 10–12 hours a week. These sessions focus on drug abuse education, individual and group counseling, and behavioral therapy to cope with various mental and psychiatric disorders. Patients with mild-to-moderate drug withdrawal symptoms find outpatient detoxification a reasonable alternative to residential. The World Health Organization (WHO) report states that approximately 1.3 million people die annually due to head injuries in road crashes. Road traffic collisions are prevalent in low-middle income countries (LMICs). Currently, the highest incidence of concussion is reported in North America and Europe. The Journal of Neurosurgery states that almost 64–74 million individuals may suffer from concussion cases every year, with the highest cases witnessed in Southeast Asian and Western Pacific regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/concussion-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concussion-market-size-worth-9-27bn-globally-by-2028-at-3-7-cagr---exclusive-report-by-the-insight-partners-301489947.html

SOURCE The Insight Partners

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed Friday, crude oil advanced and U.S. equity futures slipped as the Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions on Russia muddied the outlook for markets and the global economic recovery. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts