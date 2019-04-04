Condé Nast Taps Ex-Pandora Chief as CEO, Looking Outside Print

(Bloomberg) -- Condé Nast looked in a surprise direction for its next chief executive officer, choosing former Pandora Media CEO Roger Lynch to lead the magazine giant’s newly combined U.S. and international operations.

Besides briefly running the streaming-audio service Pandora, Lynch, 56, was the first CEO of streaming-video provider Sling TV. His background shows that Condé Nast, publisher of Vogue, Vanity Fair and the New Yorker, sees its future less on the printed page than in an array of new-media efforts.

Condé Nast deposed its longtime U.S. chief Bob Sauerberg late last year and said its increasing focus on video, conferences and consumer products made it a good time to merge the U.S. and international units.

Sauerberg, 58, is leaving the publisher after 18 years but will still represent parent company Advance Publications Inc. on the board of website Reddit, in which it has a controlling stake. Jonathan Newhouse, the head of Condé Nast International and a scion of the family that controls Advance, becomes chairman of the combined operation.

Lynch takes over as CEO on April 22 and will move to New York from San Francisco.

To contact the reporter on this story: John J. Edwards III in Geneva at jedwardsiii1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net, Cecile Daurat

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.