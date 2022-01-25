Conditional Access System Market to Grow by USD 779.65 Million | Market Research Insights Highlight Increased Worldwide Adoption of Satellite TV as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Conditional Access System Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 5.97% in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (smartcard-based CAS and cardless CAS), application (television broadcasting services, internet services, and digital radio services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Conditional Access System Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The conditional access system market is fragmented. Vendors are using growth strategies such as automating their network and security to support better connectivity in the future to compete in the market and offer an improved experience for retail and enterprise customers.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABV International Pte. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Gospell Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Kudelski SA

Sumavision Technologies Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonica SA

Verimatrix Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the conditional access system market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 47% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and North American regions. China and India are the key countries for the conditional access system market in APAC.

Key Segment Analysis

The conditional access system market share growth by the smartcard-based CAS segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increased adoption of satellite TV is notably driving the conditional access system market growth. The low cost of satellite TV packages, the rise in the number of international channels with the adoption of broadband services, and the introduction of VOD services will gradually reduce the dominance of national broadcasters. The mandatory digitization regulations have led to a shift from the use of cable TV connections to satellite TV. The rise in the use of satellite TV has led to a significant increase in revenue from pay-TV through subscribers. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the conditional access system market.

However, factors such as the presence of free internet TV channels and apps to stream live videos may challenge the market growth.

Conditional Access System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist conditional access system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the conditional access system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the conditional access system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of conditional access system market vendors

Conditional Access System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 779.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABV International Pte. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Gospell Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Kudelski SA, Sumavision Technologies Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefonica SA, and Verimatrix Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

