U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,813.51
    -35.77 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,947.70
    -273.10 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,367.24
    -110.85 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.68
    -8.57 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.99
    +0.59 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.40
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.25 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8810
    +0.0460 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8120
    -1.2180 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,542.72
    -77.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.78
    -1.58 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Conditional Awards under RSU Plan and Award of Stock Options

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
·6 min read
Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AMRQ)(AIM:AMRQ)(NASDAQ:AMRQ), announces that on 30 December 2022 it made an award (the "Award") to directors and employees of Amaroq Minerals as listed below. The Award consists of a conditional right to receive value if the future performance targets, applicable to the Award, are met. Any value to which the participants are eligible in respect of the Award will be granted as Restricted Share Units (each an "RSU"), with each RSU entitling a participant to receive common shares in the Company. Each RSU will be granted under, and governed in accordance with, the rules of the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan (the "RSU Plan").

The RSU Plan was approved by the Company's shareholders at the AGM held on 16 June 2022. Full details of the RSU Plan were set out in the Company's Notice of Annual and Special meeting of shareholders and Management information circular (available on the Company's website at https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/documents-circulars/.

The details of the Award are as follows:

Award Date

30 December 2022

Initial Price

CAD 0.552

Hurdle Rate

10% p.a. above the Initial Price

Total Pool

10% of the growth in value above the Hurdle rate, not exceeding 10% of the Company's share capital

The number of shares will be determined at the Measurement Dates

Participant proportions

Eldur Olafsson, CEO
Jaco Crouse, CFO
Joan Plant, VP ESG
James Gilbertson, VP Exploration

40%
20%
10%
10%

Performance Period

1 January 2022 to 31 December 2025 (inclusive)

Normal Measurement Dates

First Measurement Date: 31 December 2023, vesting partially on the First Measurement Date and on the third anniversary of the First Measurement Date

Second Measurement Date: 31 December 2024, vesting partially on the Second Measurement Date and on the second anniversary of the Second Measurement Date

Third Measurement Date: 31 December 2025, with vesting on the first anniversary of the Third Measurement Date

Dealing Notification Forms of each PDMR provided in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 can be found below.

Award of stock options

Amaroq Minerals also announces that it has granted incentive stock option awards ("Options") to employees and a consultant of Amaroq Minerals to acquire an aggregate of 1,330,000 common shares under the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The Options have an exercise price of C$0.70 per share, vested immediately on the date of grant, and will expire if they remain unexercised five years from the date of the award.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY
AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

1) Eldur Olafsson
2) Jaco Crouse

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

1) Director and Chief Executive Officer
2) Director and Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

b)

LEI:

213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Restricted Share Units ("RSU"), with each RSU entitling the participant to receive common shares in the Company

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Award under Restricted Share Unit Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

1) 40% of the Total Pool
2) 20% of the Total Pool

d)

Aggregated information:

  • Aggregated volume:

  • Average price:

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction(s):

December 30, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

XOFF

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
+354 665 2003
eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Investor Relations
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Callum Stewart
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)

John Prior
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Nick Emerson
+44 (0) 1483 413500

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:

Follow @Amaroq_Minerals on Twitter
Follow Amaroq Minerals Ltd. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,615.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events and the future growth of the Company's business. In this press release there is forward-looking information based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking information included in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances or events. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.

SOURCE: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733649/Conditional-Awards-under-RSU-Plan-and-Award-of-Stock-Options

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Stocks Worth Buying for the Long Term in 2023

    With that in mind, here are my top three stocks worth buying for the long term in 2023. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) certainly fits this bill -- the Italian luxury house has been around for 112 years, and it has earned a reputation for quality and craftsmanship in that time. True luxury brands have some of the best moats out there -- and it takes a long time for a new company to achieve such recognition.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Nikola has made progress on several fronts as it gets closer to launching its hydrogen-fueled semi truck, but the stock is still sliding.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

    The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.

  • How much money do I need to make to be in the top 1%, 5%, and 10% in the US? It's probably less than you think

    Are you on the upper rungs of the class ladder?

  • 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Buying for 2023

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.5% to 6%, have been popular buys among select billionaire investors.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $20

    Last year's highfliers have fallen deeply out of favor due to higher interest rates and uncertainty over the economy. Business might soften in a recession, but companies serving a long-term growing market will rebound when the uncertainty clears. Two growth stocks that have fallen below $20 per share are the cloud-based lending provider Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and fast-growing cybersecurity expert SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    The easiest way to justify investing in a stock is if it produces a dividend yield equal to or higher than the risk-free rate. Investing in equal parts of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) produces a dividend yield of 4.4% while also granting exposure to the potential upside (or downside) of each investment.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into 2023

    The stock market has been performing better recently, with the S&P 500 up by nearly 5% in the past three months, although it remains down 18% over the past year. Economic or market conditions could worsen and drag down the stock market. Regardless of potentially unforeseen dynamics that could affect equity markets in 2023, investors should continue to invest in solid stocks that can grow long after the current downturn is behind us.

  • MicroStrategy Sells Bitcoin For the First Time

    MicroStrategy, the company of Michael Saylor, one of the most fervent evangelists of Bitcoin, has sold the king of cryptocurrencies. The firm said it bought approximately 2,395 bitcoins for approximately $42.8 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses, between November 1 and December 21. The transaction was made at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for the New Year’s Weekend.

    Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of the holiday weekend. The New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Stock Market, and over-the-counter markets will be open standard trading hours on Friday. All the markets will be closed Monday in observance of New Year’s Day, which is a federal holiday.

  • Should I take Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting your checks ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Growth Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Down more than 65% and 90%, respectively, these Buffett-backed stocks have explosive rebound potential.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • 1 Cathie Wood Stock to Buy While It's Affordable, and 1 to Avoid (for Now)

    Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is a one-stop shop for hot growth stocks that have the potential to disrupt their industries and make investors significantly richer in the process. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a pre-revenue biotech that's making a splash by pioneering cutting-edge therapies created using the company's titular gene-editing technology. Wood is such a fan of the stock that it accounts for just over 4% of the Ark Innovation ETF's holdings, and while it's a speculative play, its shares are cheap enough to make it worth a (small) investment.

  • Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) closed at $10.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day.

  • The Biggest Reason Nvidia Stock Is a Screaming Buy for 2023

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has gained some ground on the stock market of late, gaining more than 15% in the past three months and outpacing the S&P 500's gains of just 5%, in what may seem like a surprising rally given the terrible situation the company's gaming business is in right now. Let's see why this new chip platform could be a big deal for Nvidia when it hits the market in 2023.

  • 3 Great Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Diving into why investors with long-term horizons might seriously consider buying proven large-cap stocks poised to grow within essential industries heading into 2023 amid all of the uncertainty, recession fears, and selling.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing