CONDITIONS FOR PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

Bonds

Bonds issued in SEK by Swedish non-financial undertakings.



The following bonds are eligible for delivery:









HEIMSTADEN BOSTAD AB: XS2259781230, 2025-02-25



CASTELLUM AB: SE0012675916, 2025-11-27



CASTELLUM AB: SE0011062827, 2023-05-17



ESSITY AB: XS2355204608, 2025-01-17



LUNDBERGFORETAGEN AB: SE0012676609, 2025-11-13



LUNDBERGFORETAGEN AB: SE0012676666, 2024-12-06



SVENSK FASTIGHETS FIN: SE0013882719, 2022-11-16



SVENSK FASTIGHETS FIN: SE0012676880, 2022-09-07









Delivery of a Bond may not occur if the Counterparty has purchased the Bond from the issuer more recently than one month prior to the date of announcement of the Special terms, that is, the purchase may not have taken place after:



2021-09-27