CONDITIONS FOR PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS
Bid procedure, 2022-02-02
Bonds
Bonds issued in SEK by Swedish non-financial undertakings.
Bid date
2022-02-02
Bid times
10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
SE0012193829: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
SE0012193829: 30 mln SEK per bid
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
The total bid volume from a Counterparty may not be lower than SEK 4 million and may not be lower than SEK 4 million per Bond (ISIN code).
Expected allocation time
Not later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date
2022-02-04
Delivery of bonds
Securities issued in PM part:
General Terms and Conditions
General terms and conditions for the Riksbank’s corporate bond purchases via bid procedure 2020:1. dated 17 November 2020 (see the Riksbank’s website).
Stockholm, 2022-01-28
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.