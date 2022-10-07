U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank
·1 min read
Sveriges Riksbank
Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure, 2022-10-11

Bonds

KOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2602. SE0013745452. 2026-02-04

KOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2706, SE0016829048, 2027-06-15

 

Bids

Bids on interest and volume are entered via Bloomberg Bond Auction System

Bid date

2022-10-11

Bid times

10.00-11.00

Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)

2602: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK

2706: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK

 

Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

2602: 300 mln SEK per bid

2706: 300 mln SEK per bid

 

Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

SEK 10 million per bid

Expected allocation time

Not later than 11.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date

2022-10-13

Delivery of bonds

To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

General Terms and Conditions

General Terms and Conditions General Terms and Conditions för the Riksbank’s Purchases of Bonds via Bid Procedure 2020:3. dated 20 November 2020 (see the Riksbank´s web).

Stockholm, 2022-10-07

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.


