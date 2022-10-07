CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

MarketWatch

NFL linebacker Brandon Copeland made $990,000 in the NFL last year, according to CBS Sports — but that’s not even close to the most fascinating thing about him. While attending the University of Pennsylvania, he interned at UBS and has since returned to his alma mater to teach a financial literacy course. One piece of his advice that feels particularly relevant now — as a recession may loom and some savings accounts are paying more than they have since 2009 (see the best savings account rates you may get now here) — is this: You need an emergency fund.