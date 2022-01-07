U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,671.04
    -25.01 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,176.41
    -60.06 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,926.39
    -154.47 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.25
    -24.12 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.96
    -0.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1353
    +0.0054 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7760
    +0.0430 (+2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3569
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6400
    -0.2000 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,405.36
    -1,579.37 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.59
    -9.29 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,457.95
    +7.58 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
JUST IN:

December jobs report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank
·1 min read

Bid procedure, 2022-01-11

Bonds

KOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2311. SE0010948240. 2023-11-13

KOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2505, SE0011414010, 2025-05-12

KOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2611, SE0012569572, 2026-11-12


Bids

Bids on interest and volume are entered via Bloomberg Bond Auction System

Bid date

2022-01-11

Bid times

10.00-11.00

Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)

2311: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

2505: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

2611: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK


Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

2311: 500 mln SEK per bid

2505: 500 mln SEK per bid

2611: 500 mln SEK per bid


Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

SEK 50 million per bid

Expected allocation time

Not later than 11.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date

2022-01-13

Delivery of bonds

To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

General Terms and Conditions

General Terms and Conditions General Terms and Conditions för the Riksbank’s Purchases of Bonds via Bid Procedure 2020:3. dated 20 November 2020 (see the Riksbank´s web).

Stockholm, 2022-01-07

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.


Recommended Stories