CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank
·1 min read

Bid procedure, 2022-01-25

Bonds

KOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2311. SE0010948240. 2023-11-13

KOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2611, SE0012569572, 2026-11-12

KOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2805, SE0015660139, 2028-05-12


Bids

Bids on interest and volume are entered via Bloomberg Bond Auction System

Bid date

2022-01-25

Bid times

10.00-11.00

Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)

2311: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

2611: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

2805: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK


Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

2311: 500 mln SEK per bid

2611: 500 mln SEK per bid

2805: 500 mln SEK per bid


Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

SEK 50 million per bid

Expected allocation time

Not later than 11.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date

2022-01-27

Delivery of bonds

To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

General Terms and Conditions

General Terms and Conditions General Terms and Conditions för the Riksbank’s Purchases of Bonds via Bid Procedure 2020:3. dated 20 November 2020 (see the Riksbank´s web).

Stockholm, 2022-01-21

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.


