CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS
Bid procedure, 2022-01-25
Bonds
KOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2311. SE0010948240. 2023-11-13
Bids
Bids on interest and volume are entered via Bloomberg Bond Auction System
Bid date
2022-01-25
Bid times
10.00-11.00
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
2311: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
2311: 500 mln SEK per bid
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation time
Not later than 11.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date
2022-01-27
Delivery of bonds
To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
General Terms and Conditions
General Terms and Conditions General Terms and Conditions för the Riksbank’s Purchases of Bonds via Bid Procedure 2020:3. dated 20 November 2020 (see the Riksbank´s web).
Stockholm, 2022-01-21
