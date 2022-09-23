U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,695.24
    -62.75 (-1.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,642.95
    -433.73 (-1.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,870.85
    -195.96 (-1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,673.47
    -48.84 (-2.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.92
    -4.57 (-5.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.50
    -27.60 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.76 (-3.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9717
    -0.0120 (-1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.0030 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0957
    -0.0298 (-2.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1010
    +0.7660 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,653.03
    -346.60 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.52
    -17.02 (-3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,001.68
    -157.84 (-2.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank
·1 min read
Sveriges Riksbank
Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure, 2022-09-30

Bonds

KINGDOM OF SWEDEN: REGS. XS2226974504. 2030-09-09

 

Bid date

2022-09-30

Bid times

09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)

REGS: 250 mln SEK +/-125 mln SEK

 

Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

REGS: 250 mln SEK per bid

 

Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

SEK 10 million per bid

Expected allocation time

Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date

2022-10-04

Delivery of bonds

To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2022-09-23

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.


Recommended Stories