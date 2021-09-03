U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank
·1 min read

Bid procedure, 2021-09-10

Bonds

SWEDEN I/L BOND: 3112. SE0008014062. 2026-06-01

SWEDEN I/L BOND: 3111, SE0007045745, 2032-06-01


Bid date

2021-09-10

Bid times

09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)

3112: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

3111: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK


Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

3112: 500 mln SEK per bid

3111: 500 mln SEK per bid


Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

SEK 50 million per bid

Expected allocation time

Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date

2021-09-14

Delivery of bonds

To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2021-09-03

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.


