CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK MUNICIPAL BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank
·3 min read

Anbudsförfarande kommuner och regioner, 2021-10-26

Bonds

Fixed rate notes issued in SEK by Municipalities or Regions with maturity in:

2024

The following issuers are accepted for delivery:

GÖTEBORGS KOMMUN

HELSINGBORGS KOMMUN

JÖNKÖPINGS KOMMUN

Linköpings Stadshus AB

MALMÖ KOMMUN

SKÅNE LÄNS LANDSTING

STOCKHOLMS KOMMUN

STOCKHOLMS LÄNS LANDSTING

SÖDERTÄLJE KOMMUN







Delivery may not be made in Bonds purchased by the Counterparty from the issuer less than one week prior to the date for announcing the Specific terms, i.e. the purchase may not have been made after:

2021-10-15

Bids

Bids are made to tel 08-696 69 70 and confirmed in writing by a filled-in Bid form by e-mail to EOL@riksbank.se


Bid date

2021-10-26

Bid times

10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)

SEK 750 +/- 750 million

Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

The total bid volume from one Counterparty for the two Credit rating classes may not exceed SEK 750 million.




No bid may contain Bonds exceeding SEK 750 million issued by Stockholms Stad, Region Stockholm (Stockholms läns landsting) or Göteborgs Stad.




For other issuers, bids may not contain Bonds exceeding SEK 100 million issued by the same issuer.

Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

The total bid volume from one Counterparty should not be less than SEK 50 million and not be less than SEK 5 million per Bond (ISIN code).

Credit rating classes

The requested volume is divided into two credit rating classes. Credit rating refers to the issuer’s credit rating. If there are credit ratings from several credit rating agencies the highest of these will be applied.




Class 1: A long-term credit rating of AAA with S&P, Aaa with Moody’s or AAA with Fitch.




Class 2: A long-term credit rating of AA+ with S&P, Aa1 with Moody’s or AA+ with Fitch.

Maturity

Bonds maturing between January 1. 2024 and December 31. 2024. The year is divided into four quarters and bids are placed for each quarter and Credit Class.




Example: For Credit Class 1 with maturity quarter 2, a bid of SEK 90 million is placed at interest x %.

Expected allocation time

Not later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date

2021-10-28

Delivery of bonds

Bonds issued in the PM section:

To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system: 1 4948 6383.




Bonds issued in the AM section:

To the Riksbank's account at the Global Custodian State Street:




Global Custodian BIC Code: SBOSUS3CXXX

Local Settlement Agent: SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (SEB)

Local Settlement Agent BIC Code: ESSESESSXXX

Global Custodian's Account Name at SEB: STATE STREET BANK & TRUST

Global Custodian's Account Number at SEB: 01-100 386 491

Riksbank's Account Name at the Global Custodian: SVERIGES RIKSBANK Riksbank's Account Number at the Global Custodian: 0145

PSET BIC: VPCSSESSXXX




Counterparties must use BIC: ESSESESSXXX in field 95P::DEAG/REAG and State Street BIC: SBOSUS3CXXX in field 95P::SELL/BUYR in the settlement instruction.




Bonds issued for the euro market (ISIN code with XS):

To the Riksbank's account at Euroclear Bank: 91181.


General terms and conditions

General terms and conditions for the Riksbank´s purchases of bonds via bid procedures 2020:3. dated 20 November 2020 (see the Riksbank´s web).

Stockholm, 2021-10-22

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.


