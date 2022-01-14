CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK MUNICIPAL BONDS

Floating-rate Notes(FRN) issued in SEK by Municipalities or Regions with maturity in: 2024 The following issuers are accepted for delivery: Borås Stad Göteborgs Stad Helsingborgs Stad Huddinge Kommun Lunds Kommun Malmö Stad Nacka Kommun Norrköpings Kommun Region Skåne Stockholms Stad Region Stockholm Sundsvalls Kommun Södertälje Kommun Täby Kommun Uppsala Kommun Vellinge Kommun Västerås Stad Örebro Kommun Östersunds Kommun Delivery may not be made in Bonds purchased by the Counterparty from the issuer less than one week prior to the date for announcing the Specific terms, i.e. the purchase may not have been made after: 2022-01-07

The total bid volume from one Counterparty for the two Credit rating classes may not exceed SEK 750 million. No bid may contain Bonds exceeding SEK 750 million issued by Stockholms Stad, Region Stockholm (Stockholms läns landsting) or Göteborgs Stad. For other issuers, bids may not contain Bonds exceeding SEK 100 million issued by the same issuer.

The total bid volume from one Counterparty should not be less than SEK 50 million and not be less than SEK 5 million per Bond (ISIN code).

The requested volume is divided into two credit rating classes. Credit rating refers to the issuer’s credit rating. If there are credit ratings from several credit rating agencies the highest of these will be applied. Class 1: A long-term credit rating of AAA with S&P, Aaa with Moody’s or AAA with Fitch. Class 2: A long-term credit rating of AA+ with S&P, Aa1 with Moody’s or AA+ with Fitch.

Bonds maturing between January 1. 2024 and December 31. 2024. The year is divided into four quarters and bids are placed for each quarter and Credit Class. Example: For Credit Class 1 with maturity quarter 2, a bid of SEK 90 million is placed at interest x %.

Delivery of bonds