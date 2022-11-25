CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK MUNICIPAL BONDS

Motley Fool

The meltdown and bankruptcy of FTX has been a devastating event for the entire crypto industry, not just because of the contagion being spread to many prominent crypto companies but also because it has shaken the faith of investors in the market. After all, FTX was one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, and if these exchanges can't be trusted, then a key source of liquidity for the entire sector may be compromised. While I definitely think the FTX debacle is far from over and could be a huge near-term obstacle for the progression of crypto, I do think that there is a silver lining in all of this.