CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
Bid procedure, 2022-01-14
Bonds
SWEDISH GOVERNMENT: 1059. SE0007125927. 2026-11-12
Bid date
2022-01-14
Bid times
09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
1059: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
1059: 500 mln SEK per bid
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation time
Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date
2022-01-18
Delivery of bonds
To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2022-01-07
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.