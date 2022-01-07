U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

JUST IN:

December jobs report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank
·1 min read

Bid procedure, 2022-01-14

Bonds

SWEDISH GOVERNMENT: 1059. SE0007125927. 2026-11-12

SWEDISH GOVERNMENT: 1056, SE0004517290, 2032-06-01


Bid date

2022-01-14

Bid times

09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)

1059: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

1056: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK


Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

1059: 500 mln SEK per bid

1056: 1000 mln SEK per bid


Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

SEK 50 million per bid

Expected allocation time

Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date

2022-01-18

Delivery of bonds

To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2022-01-07

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.


