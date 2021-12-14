U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid date, 2021-12-14

Auction date

2021-12-14

Settlement date

2021-12-15

Maturity Date

2021-12-22

Nominal amount

560 billion SEK

Interest rate, %

0.00

Bid times

09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Confirmation of bids to e-mail

rbcert@riksbank.se

The lowest accepted bid volume

1 million SEK

The highest accepted bid volume

560 billion SEK

Allocation Time

10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term

1120 billion SEK

Expected excess liquidity at full allotment

560 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2021-12-14


  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Shares of semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped again on Monday -- down 4.2% as of noon ET -- its fourth straight down day in a row. There doesn't appear to be any particular news behind today's decline, at least not specific to Nvidia. Although high demand for high-end Nvidia graphics chips is generally good news for the company and its pricing power, the network notes that "semiconductors are beneath the hood of an increasing number of products," but "things made with chips don't just use one chip." Thus, even a PC manufacturer lucky enough to get hold of all the Nvidia chips it needs might not be able to sell its PC if it can't also get all the power control, memory, and other chips it also needs to build the product.

  • Charlie Munger: This market is 'even crazier' than the dot-com bust — here are 3 contrarian stocks to help you sidestep the herd

    Buffett's right-hand man just rang the bubble alarm. It might be time to heed his warning.

  • Here’s what 8 financial planners say you should do with your money during inflation

    Inflation is at its highest rate in nearly four decades, but there are steps you can take with your personal finances to take the edge off.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Are Sinking Again. Don’t Expect a Bounce Soon.

    Bearish sentiment is building in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, as investors weigh the Omicron variant and other new macro risks.

  • Dow Jones Slips; Elon Musk Says This, Bitcoin Plunges; AMC Stock, GameStop Crater

    The Dow Jones fell. Bitcoin took a dive after Elon Musk spoke out. AMC stock and GameStop cratered amid a meme stock sell-off.

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks; Sees at Least 90% Upside

    Heading into year’s end, the Street’s professional analysts are busy putting together their predictive models, working to give investors an idea just where the markets are heading. All in all, it would seem to be a positive picture; despite some recent volatility, the markets are still following the sustained upward trend they’ve been on since the spring of last year. Writing from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus leads the bulls. He sees gains of 13% in store for the S&P 5

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed This Morning

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed 4% in very early trading this morning before beginning to bounce around, first higher, then lower again. A confluence of negative macroeconomic news headlines out of China may be weighing on Nio shares. First and foremost, of course, is the worry that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may begin delisting Chinese shares because of China's failure to permit its companies to subject themselves to audit inspection by the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. On top of that worry, though, last week Chinese property giant China Evergrande Group finally and officially placed itself in default when it missed a final deadline to pay interest due on about $1.2 billion worth of international loans.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Sells Off Ahead Of Fed Meeting; Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Stock

    Dow Jones were little changed after Monday's stock market retreat ahead of this week's Fed meeting. Tesla stock broke key support Monday.

  • Here's Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Is Heating Up Today

    A revamped shareholder rewards program has investors piling into this beaten-down pharma stock today.

  • Tesla Stock Is Down More Than 20% From Its High. How Low Can Shares Go?

    Shares of electric-vehicle leader Tesla are down more than 20% from their November 52-week high. What's pulling shares down, and how could this play out?

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks with Over 12% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend stocks with over 12% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Dividend Stocks with Over 12% Yield. Dividend investing has always been an attractive option for investors who are looking for passive income, retired […]

  • 'Meme Stocks' Officially Over As Crash Wipes Out $80 Billion

    The meme stock rally was fun while it lasted. But it's handing out an expensive lesson now that it's lagging the S&P 500.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Begins

    Metaverse news has been flooding the headlines ever since Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms. No one knows how successful, if at all, the metaverse will be. Two companies providing metaverse services are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Unity Software (NYSE: U). Crowdstrike provides endpoint security software to secure network access points.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Jumping Today

    Concerns about the omicron variant as well as some good news are helping drive these vaccine stocks higher.

  • 5 giant stocks are driving the S&P 500 to records: Goldman Sachs

    Stocks are rocking again, but are the gains healthy?

  • Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip

    If you're looking for a company with the potential to grow, in a market with a bright future, investing in growth stocks can be extremely rewarding. Two growth stocks that offer investors a great opportunity to buy on a recent dip include a leader in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market, Chargepoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and world-class media and entertainment giant Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Serving over 5,000 customers worldwide and 76% of Fortune 50 companies, Chargepoint provides over 118,000 charging stations in North America and Europe, giving it a 70% market share in level 2 charging -- more than 7x that of its closest North American competitor.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s top 10 stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Warren Buffett, the 91-year-old fund manager of Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most-watched investors in the world. The legendary investor is the brain behind the […]

  • Why Shares of Buffett-Backed Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    The company is only on its third day of trading on the public markets and is experiencing volatility.

  • J.P. Morgan Raises Apple Price Target to Street High

    Expectations around the iPhone 13 cycle have taken on a bullish hue recently. Demand for the new model appears to be stronger than anticipated, despite the disruptions wrought by the global supply shortages and the ongoing pandemic. This has been reflected in Apple (AAPL) stock, which performed sluggishly in the year’s first half but has picked up steam since with the shares reaching new peaks recently. That said, J.P. Morgan’s Samik Chatterjee believes most of the “revenue and earnings upside r

  • Square Becomes Block. Is That a Move Toward the Metaverse?

    Jack Dorsey's been busy. The tech visionary stepped down as CEO of Twitter on Nov. 29, and a day later, his other company announced it would soon change its name from Square to Block (NYSE: SQ), a move that's now official. This follows Meta Platforms' name change in October, from Facebook, in an effort to identify with the developing metaverse. Along the way, it's become a champion of cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin, as a native internet token.