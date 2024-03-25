Condo Column: Legislative Update - Part III

“Trying to run Congress without human relationships is like trying to run a car without motor oil. Should we be surprised when the thing freezes up?” - Jonathan Haidt

Finally, as I noted two columns ago, pending once again in the Legislature is the yearly attempt to create a condominium appeals board, House Bill 1645. The theory behind the legislation is to give disgruntled owners, who have been sanctioned by a board of directors or otherwise feel a board is not doing as the owner wishes it to do, would now be able to appeal any decision of a board to an appeals board sitting primarily in Concord.

There are a few problems with the bill. First, there already is a remedy if a member does not feel the board is doing things correctly. Vote one or more members out of office. As one judged mused, “If the Board is so bad, why do they keep getting re-elected?”

Second, there already is remedy to address board problems. The Condominium Act notes there has to be a provision in the Bylaws that allows for a certain percentage or number of owners to call for a special meeting to address anything that a minority of owners feels its board is doing incorrectly. The suggested percentage is 30% of the voting interests, per the language in the Condo Act, but most associations, at least the ones I am familiar with, have a much lower percentage.

If the owner can gather enough signatures on a petition as to what the board has done wrong, or needs to be questioned about, a meeting has to be scheduled. If the owner can’t get enough signatures it’s clear the owners don’t think it is as big a problem as the aggrieved owner believes, perhaps not a problem at all.

Further, if an owner is sanctioned, the owner has the right to ask that the matter be placed on the agenda of the next Association meeting for the owners to review and decide whether the board of directors got it right or wrong.

So, there are a number of provisions already in place to help a put upon owner. And this proposed legislation goes a bit too far.

First, the appeals board would be comprised of two members of the House of Representatives; two members of the Senate; two members of a condominium association board of directors, a representative from a condominium management company; and one lawyer. (Importantly, there is no requirement, for unknown reasons, that the attorney has to have any experience at all in condominium law, which is sort of like appointing a brain surgeon to an orthopedic board.)

Second, anyone can appeal, and every appeal has to be heard. There is no screening process, the only qualifications are (1) feeling maligned by a board and (2) paying a $250.00 application fee, which goes to help fund the board, which is curious as there are no salaries for those appointed to the board.

If the amount of emails I get every day from complaining owners is any indication, this board will be swamped with complaints, so much so it will likely have to meet all day, most days of every week, a stark contrast to its language which suggests it will only have to meet once every 90 days. Ha!

Further, there are procedural concerns. The appeals board will not be bound by the rules of evidence, so no one has to call witnesses, They can simply and repeatedly say what someone else or a friend of someone else said. There will be no requirement that documents be accurate as the rules of evidence don’t apply to that, either. Attorneys are allowed to appear for either the condominium board or the owner, and they will have a field day with the Wild West that are trials and hearings without the rules of evidence to rein things in and get a bit closer to the truth.

Then, after a ruling by the appeals board, it is still not over. The losing side can appeal to superior court for a “rehearing” which means a trial. Or the superior court can just issue a finding commenting on and either supporting or overturning the decision of the board of appeals decision, all without the rules of evidence applying. Then, of course, it can be appealed to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, all without rules of evidence and based perhaps largely on hearsay.

This is going to be chaos, which is likely why it is never passed and dies a death every year in the Legislature. Let’s hope the same fate awaits it this year as well.

Sadly, it’s also going to result in a large increase in condominium fees, because boards of directors are going to have to pay someone to prepare for a hearing in the Legislature, and perhaps superior court, and travel to and from Concord perhaps several times each month. That will result in a dramatic rise in legal fees, which will prompt a large increase in the condominium fees. Doesn’t seem like a particular sound idea, but it is the Live Free or Die state.

But, on the bright side, if it passes, I’m going to make a fortune. I will likely be up in Concord representing one of the 300+ associations I represent every day of every week. So, please, despite its obvious flaws and ignorance of other protections in the Condo Act for owners who have been aggrieved, please, please pass this, so I can make a fortune quickly and retire earlier than I would ever have thought possible.

Robert Ducharme

Attorney Robert E. Ducharme is a former teacher whose civil practice is limited to condominium law, primarily in Rockingham and Strafford counties. He can be reached at red@newhampshirecondolaw.com and Ducharme Law, P.L.L.C., found at www.newhampshirecondolaw.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Condo Column: Legislative Update - Part III