Condo Management Alternatives Rebrands to RealManage

RealManage
·2 min read

RealManage's advanced technology and resources to enhance services for Condo Management Alternative's clients

Boca Raton, FL, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage, a leading condominium and homeowner association management services provider, announced the official rebranding of Condo Management Alternatives to RealManage. The move comes after Condo Management Alternatives became a part of the RealManage Family of Brands in April 2022.

Hasnaa Boutros, former owner of Condo Management Alternative and now Business Development Manager, said, "I bought this 30-year-old company in the middle of the pandemic, and in a span of a year and a half we have upgraded to our information systems, staffing education, coverage, and financial software, enhancing reporting and owner/vendor remittances to provide timely information and responses to our clients, but I felt the need to take this company to the next level, and that's why I decided to partner up with RealManage,  and this has been the best decision I made for my team and my own growth with an unbelievable company."

Condo Management Alternatives has managed condo and homeowner associations since 1994, amassing a portfolio of almost 35 community associations and 1600 condo and HOA units, mainly in the coral springs area. The company's clients will now have access to RealManage's leading community management platform, providing an even higher level of service with state-of-the-art management tools and capabilities.

Chris O'Neill, CEO of the RealManage Family of Brands, states, "We are delighted that Hasnaa and Condo Management Alternatives joined RealManage. They are a wonderful addition to our business and further grow our Southeast Florida footprint. With the support of our leading community management platform, CMA will be able to continue to provide their clients with high-quality service."

The rebranding to RealManage will enhance the management tools available to the Southeast Florida team, providing Association clients and community managers with extensive views into the performance of their community, along with enhanced communication.

About The RealManage Family of Brands
The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities. 
 
GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

