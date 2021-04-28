Condom Market to Grow by USD 3.70 Billion, Accelerating at a CAGR of Over 8% during 2021-2025|Technavio
NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The condom market is poised to grow by USD 3.70 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the condom market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The condom market analysis includes distribution channel, material, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the condom market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The condom market covers the following areas:
Condom Market Sizing
Condom Market Forecast
Condom Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
Cupid Ltd.
Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.
Guilin Hengbao Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.
Karex Berhad
LELOi AB
LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.
Okamoto Inc.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
Veru Inc
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Hand Sanitizer Market- The hand sanitizer market is segmented by product (gel, foam, spray, and wipe), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), end-user (commercial, residential, and institutional), and distribution channel (offline and online). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Personal Luxury Goods Market- The personal luxury goods market is segmented by the product (accessories, apparel, hard luxury, cosmetics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Material
Market segments
Comparison by Material
Latex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Non-latex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Material
Market Segmentation by Gender
Male
Female
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
Cupid Ltd.
Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.
Guilin Hengbao Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.
Karex Berhad
LELOi AB
LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.
Okamoto Inc.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
Veru Inc
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/condom-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/condom-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-70-billion-accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-over-8-during-2021-2025technavio-301277751.html
SOURCE Technavio