Condom Market to Grow by USD 3.70 Billion, Accelerating at a CAGR of Over 8% during 2021-2025|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Condom Market by Material, Distribution Channel, Gender, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The condom market is poised to grow by USD 3.70 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The report on the condom market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The condom market analysis includes distribution channel, material, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the condom market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The condom market covers the following areas:
Condom Market Sizing
Condom Market Forecast
Condom Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

  • Cupid Ltd.

  • Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.

  • Guilin Hengbao Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Karex Berhad

  • LELOi AB

  • LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

  • Okamoto Inc.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • Veru Inc

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Material

  • Latex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Non-latex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Material

Market Segmentation by Gender

  • Male

  • Female

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/condom-market-industry-analysis

