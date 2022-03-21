U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

Condom Market to Reach USD 10.97 Billion by 2021-2028 | Condom Industry Registering CAGR of 9.4%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in the condom market are Reckitt Benckiser Group, Life Styles Healthcare Pte Ltd, Caution Wear Corp., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Cupid Limited, Karex Berhad, CPR GmbH, ONE Condoms, Sagami Rubber Industries Co., Ltd., Okamoto Industries, Inc. and more players profiled.

Pune, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global condom market size is expected to reach USD 10.97 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The growing awareness regarding STDs such as hepatitis B, Syphilis, trichomoniasis, and chlamydia can fuel demand for condoms, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report titled, “Condom Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 5.31 billion in 2020.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in this Market:

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group (Slough, U.K.)

  • LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd (Melbourne, Australia)

  • Caution Wear Corp. (New Hampshire, USA)

  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (Ewing, U.S.)

  • Cupid Limited (Nashik, India)

  • Karex Berhad (Selangor, Malaysia)

  • CPR GmbH (Sarstedt, Germany)

  • ONE Condoms (Massachusetts, USA)

  • Sagami Rubber Industries Co., Ltd. (Kanagawa, Japan)

  • Okamoto Industries, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/condom-market-104519

Market Segments:

The market is segmented into male and female product types. The male segment is expected to dominate the market based on type owing to the higher usage rate, greater availability, and relatively lower cost compared to female product types. The market is classified into latex and non-latex. The latex segment is expected to hold a major market share due to its greater stretchability and strength compared to non-latex materials such as polyurethane. The market is divided into mass merchandisers, drug stores/pharmacies, online retail stores, and others. The drug stores/pharmacies segment is expected to hold the largest condom market share owing to the high availability of trusted brands.

The report on this market features:

  • Far-reaching analysis of the market

  • Essential facts about prominent players

  • Dominant regions in the market

  • Key drivers and trends

  • Significant development

  • Market challenges and restraints

  • Coronavirus effect

Driving Factor:

Increasing Consciousness about Birth Control to Effectively Uplift Market

The growing knowledge about the use of condoms as a contraceptive can have an excellent impact on the market growth during the forecast period. As per the Contraceptive Use by Method 2019 of the United Nations report, the prevalence of male condoms has escalated from 4.5% in 1994 to 10.0% in 2019 globally. As per the same report, the number of women (those with reproductive age of 15 to 49 years) relying on male condoms as a means of contraception has substantially increased from 64 million in 1994 to 189 million in 2019.

Furthermore, the increasing utilization of other control methods such as oral pills can simultaneously improve the prospects of the market. However, oral pills have adverse effects and cause hormonal imbalance in women, resulting in serious health problems. Therefore, the weakened inclination towards contraceptive pills among women can subsequently fuel the demand. Besides, the rising sex education in developing nations can have a positive impact on the market in the forthcoming years.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/condom-market-104519

Regional Insights:

Ever-increasing Population to Spur Demand in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is lucrative and is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the ever-increasing population and increasing education level in developing nations. The growing awareness regarding birth control methods can have an excellent impact on the market in Asia Pacific. The implementation of childbearing policies to control the population will effectually aid the growth of the market in the region. The increasing number of unwanted pregnancies will further spur demand for condoms, thus promoting the growth of the market.

As per the report, Contraceptive Use by Method 2019 of the United Nations, in Eastern and South-Eastern Asia, these are one of the most prevalent contraceptive methods accounting for 17% share in 2019. Europe and North America are expected to experience a steady growth rate due to contraceptive products' higher usage rate. As per the report, Contraceptive Use by Method 2019 of the United Nations, condoms in Europe and Northern America account for 14.6% share among all contraceptive methods in 2019.

Competitive Landscape:
Rising Emphasis on Eco-friendly Products by Prominent Companies to Spur Opportunities
To attract customers, companies are focused on producing original product designs, such as those with unique tastes and lubricants. Furthermore, they are concentrating on making their goods environmentally friendly and safer to use for customers, such as through the use of environmental friendly components and the responsible use of utilities throughout the production process. For example, Ritex, a German company, has employed EKOenergy-certified power in their sustainable product line "PRO NATURE." As a result, the launch of new goods, the adoption of environmentally friendly production techniques, and mergers and acquisitions strategies are expected to aid manufacturers in their company growth.

Key Development:

October 2020: Durex, a condom brand based in Britain, introduced a new product range, ‘‘Durex invisible condoms’’. This was launched in India as India’s thinnest condom product.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/condom-market-104519

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Emerging Trends

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19

      • Supply Chain Challenges

      • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

  • Global Condom Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Male Condom

        • Female Condom

      • By Material(Value)

        • Latex

        • Non-latex

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Mass Merchandisers

        • Drug Stores/Pharmacies

        • Online Retail Stores

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/condom-market-104519

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


