Condom market size to grow by USD 5,117.84 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC is estimated to account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Condom Market by Distribution Channel, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market is estimated to grow by USD 5,117.84 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.68%. APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The sales of premium condoms are increasing in countries such as India owing to the penetration of global brands. Moreover, the changing perception of sexual wellness products has led to an increase in the acceptance of condoms in various other countries. Advantages associated with online platforms, such as ease of purchase and the availability of several payment options, are also driving the growth of the market in the region. For a comprehensive analysis of the market size for the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a sample report

The global condom market is competitive. It comprises many international and regional vendors. These vendors are constantly competing for a higher market share. They are also focusing on expanding their network and distributing their products in different regions by approaching pharmacies, specialty stores, and hospitals and are investing in developing innovative and novel products. Emerging and new entrants in the market need to use innovative strategies and introduce a broad product portfolio to improve their market position. However, some of the leading vendors are opting for the acquisition of small and medium-sized vendors to increase their revenue share in the market. The market is characterized by aggressive innovation, M&A, product extensions, and product launches. Vendors are directing their marketing efforts toward creating category and brand awareness. Such factors are expected to intensify the competition among the vendors. The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Major drivers & challenges - The market is driven by factors such as the increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms. Online channels increase the visibility of vendors' product portfolios. Increased Internet connectivity, growing adoption of mobile Internet devices, and rising consumer awareness have contributed to the growth of the global market through the online channel. The growing popularity of online shopping, consumer trust in online sales, and fast-shipping services have led to the growth of condom sales through online platforms. Therefore, the availability of a wide range of condoms through online channels is expected to drive the growth of the market.

However, the side effects of using condoms are hindering market growth. The use of condoms can lead to health issues such as genital allergic reactions and STIs. Moreover, the presence of toxic chemicals, due to the addition of flavors and lubricants to condoms, may lead to skin infections in genital areas. Latex condoms can result in allergies to the genitals, such as rashes and hives. It can also lead to a tightening of the airways and loss of blood pressure in severe cases. Such factors will hamper the growth of the market.

Key trends - Product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension is a key trend in the market. Growing demand for condoms from both male and female consumers and increasing competition in the market have prompted suppliers to actively improve their research and development activities. Vendors are regularly updating their product ranges and expanding their product lines to meet customer needs. High spending on advertisements by vendors is driving the growth of the market, specifically in the premium segment.

Company profiles

The condom market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Adloran GmbH, B Holding Group LLC, Caution Wear Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., Global Protection Corp., Grove Collaborative Inc., HLL Lifecare Ltd., Humanwell Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., LELOi AB, Okamoto Industries Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Redcliffe Hygiene Pvt Ltd., StaySafe Condoms, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co. Ltd., Cupid Ltd., Karex Berhad, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., and Ansell Ltd.

Competitive analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

By distribution channel, the market is classified into offline and online.

By material, the market is classified into latex and non-latex.

By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Condom Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,117.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.83 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Adloran GmbH, B Holding Group LLC, Caution Wear Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., Global Protection Corp., Grove Collaborative Inc., HLL Lifecare Ltd., Humanwell Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., LELOi AB, Okamoto Industries Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Redcliffe Hygiene Pvt Ltd., StaySafe Condoms, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co. Ltd., Cupid Ltd., Karex Berhad, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., and Ansell Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

