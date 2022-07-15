Condom Market Size to grow by USD 3.70 billion by 2025, Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases - Technavio

The condom market report offers segmentation by the Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Material (Latex and Non-latex), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America)

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global condom market size is expected to grow by USD 3.70 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8 % according to Technavio's latest market report. The growing trend of customization is a condom market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming year. The rapid evolution of condom product material and designs with increasing market competition made it necessary for vendors to focus on strategies such as quick delivery processes, mass customization, and personalization. Mass customization and personalization have been slowly gaining importance in the global condom market, primarily driven by the advances in technology; add-on features and equipment; and shape, size, and color. There have been major advances on the technological front, starting from catering to consumers' specific requirements to final product development and delivery. There is an increase in the emphasis on condom providers offering their products in discreet packaging. This trend is making consumers more comfortable with shopping the products with more privacy. Hence, the increasing focus on the customization of condoms, as well as their packaging, according to consumer requirements is expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Condom Market by Material, Distribution Channel, Gender, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Evaluate growth strategies by getting insights into upcoming trends -. Request a sample now!

Condom Market: Segmentation Assessment

The condom market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), material (latex and non-latex), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment: The condom market share growth in the distribution channel in the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. This segment will grow at a steady rate due to the rising consumer interest in condoms and other contraceptive methods, owing to the increasing awareness about sexually transmitted diseases and the availability of a wide range and brands of condoms in these stores.

Regional Analysis: 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the condom market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising awareness among people about the benefits of condoms, availability of a wide range of products, and consumption of premium products will facilitate the condom market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Story continues

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments including

the material landscape - Grab a sample!

Condom Market: Major Growth Drivers

The condom market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

The high growth of e-commerce platforms

An increasing number of initiatives for the adoption of condoms

Increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases

Enclose successful business strategies with detailed information on drivers & along with the market challenges - Click Now!

Condom Market: Vendor Assessment

The condom market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and M&A activities with suppliers and distributors to compete in the market. The condom market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cupid Ltd., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., Guilin Hengbao Investment Holdings Co. Ltd., Karex Berhad, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Okamoto Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Veru Inc among others.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.- Under this brand, the company offers a wide range of male condoms including ribbed, thin, latex, non-latex, lubricated, and specialty. The product range includes BARE SKIN, ENZ, ECSTASY, Her Pleasure, and Magnum.

For in-depth insights into all vendor profiles with complete offerings - Request a sample!

Reasons to Buy Condom Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist condom market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the condom market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the condom market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of condom market vendors

Related Reports:

The tampon market share is expected to increase to USD 1.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34%.

The organic tampons market share is expected to increase to USD 327.96 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.21%.

Condom Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.47 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cupid Ltd., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., Guilin Hengbao Investment Holdings Co. Ltd., Karex Berhad, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Okamoto Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Veru Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/condom-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-70-billion-by-2025--market-driven-by-increasing-prevalence-of-sexually-transmitted-diseases---technavio-301586820.html

SOURCE Technavio