U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,176.01
    +6.53 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,129.17
    +31.01 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,229.14
    +2.56 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.11
    +1.13 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.39
    -1.39 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,991.40
    -7.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0978
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5620
    +0.1100 (+3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    -0.0072 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4640
    +1.2240 (+0.90%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,208.11
    -1,435.79 (-4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.56
    -6.43 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,870.57
    +38.99 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,123.18
    +266.74 (+0.92%)
     
Special Coverage:

Highlights, big interviews, and more from the Milken Institute Global Conference

Condoms, fingernails and a hamster. Uber publishes 2023 Uber Lost & Found Index. See it here:

1
Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Condoms, fingernails and even a hamster.

Uber released its annual list of items forgotten by passengers in cars and it includes some peculiar items.

The ride-share company published its 2023 Uber Lost & Found Index in late April, "as Mercury makes its way back into retrograde," a time of the year astrologists say influences forgetfulness, according to Uber.

Several of the top 10 items left behind listed on the index should come as no surprise: cell phones, wallets and keys being among them.

"But as always, riders have been leaving their unique (and sometimes quite unusual!) items behind, too. This year, we saw folks forget everything from a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament, to a fog machine, to six cheese cakes," Uber released in a statement.

The index, based on missing-item reports filed by passengers, also includes cities with the most forgetful passengers and a list of the 50 "most unique" lost items.

Here's the full list:

The 10 most commonly forgotten items

  1. Clothing

  2. Phones

  3. Backpacks and purses

  4. Wallets

  5. Headphones

  6. Jewelry

  7. Keys

  8. Books

  9. Laptops

  10. Watches

Monday weather updates Virginia Beach struck by tornado; cooler temps in Midwest, Northeast

The 10 most forgetful cities

  1. Jacksonville, FL

  2. San Antonio, TX

  3. Palm Springs, CA

  4. Houston, TX

  5. Salt Lake City, UT

  6. Miami, FL

  7. Atlanta, GA

  8. Indianapolis, IN

  9. Kansas City, KC

  10. St. Louis, MO

50 'most unique' items left behind

  1. Danny DeVito Christmas ornament

  2. MY DOG IS IN THE CAR!!! A toy poodle.

  3. Blue cap that says ‘i love the smell of jet fuel in the morning’

  4. Fog machine

  5. Some bowling rags

  6. Ankle monitor

  7. My unicycle

  8. 16 oz of fake blood

  9. A printer and remote-controlled vibrator

  10. A pin with Jesus holding slice of pizza

  11. Small camping stove and my funeral pamphlets

  12. Stainless steel gua sha tool

  13. Cat collar that says ‘Maui’ on it

  14. My calculator and my tacos

  15. Small stone carved whales

  16. Sentimental green pen

  17. Statue of Liberty green foam crown

  18. A lightsaber

  19. Tamagotchi, light blue, egg shaped. And nuts.

  20. My hamsters are in her car

  21. Hermes scarves

  22. 1/2 a gallon of Fireball

  23. Mannequin wig head

  24. 6 cheesecakes

  25. My happy sauce

  26. Britney spears fantasy perfume

  27. ‘Taming of the Shrew’ by Shakespeare

  28. 2 fingernails

  29. A fire sword.

  30. A small, felt, stuffed animal that I made

  31. Two painted rat traps

  32. Tattoo ink and gold antlers

  33. A power of attorney document issued by Turkish consulate

  34. 2 Pet Turtles

  35. Packets and bundles of fake hair

  36. I lost my girlfriend

  37. Bidet

  38. lotion and chicken wings

  39. I left a slab of bluefin tuna for sushi on the floorboard of the back seat.

  40. One Gucci loafer

  41. Rash cream

  42. An important pregnancy test

  43. Self-respect, mostly.

  44. A feather

  45. Foley catheter insertion tray kit

  46. Slushy machine

  47. Paintings of my wife

  48. Weight loss surgery guide

  49. Horns and a viking helmet

  50. My friends fake tooth

DoorDash driver accused of rape Florida man charged with kidnapping, raping DoorDash driver who was making a delivery, police say

A screenshot of the Uber app.
A screenshot of the Uber app.

Some 2023 lost and found trends

  • Don't forget your marijuana: "From bags of weed to pre-rolls and pens – medicinal and recreational –we've seen a “high increase in forgotten ganja goods."

  • Uber X-Rated: "Passengers got 'lost in the moment' this year and left a few *private* items behind – including an entire pack of underwear, condoms, and some sex toys."

  • Misplaced paw-sengers: Some passengers accidentally forgot pets including dogs, turtles, hamsters, and a rat. (All animals were safely returned to their owners, according to Uber).

  • Much to chatter about: "False dentures and teeth continue to take the biggest bite out of the top lost items year-over-year. This year, more than 40 instances of misplaced pearly whites were reported, but we’ve seen a decline in diamond grills."

  • The 5th of April forgetfulness: April 5 of last year was the most common day of the year for people to forget items. Uber said nearly 1,000 lost items were reported.

  • Weekend woes: In the United states, the most forgetful days of the week were Saturday and Sunday.

To view the full report visit https://www.uber.com/newsroom/2023-uber-lost-found-index/

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Uber's list of things forgotten by passengers in cars