Condoms, fingernails and a hamster. Uber publishes 2023 Uber Lost & Found Index. See it here:

Condoms, fingernails and even a hamster.

Uber released its annual list of items forgotten by passengers in cars and it includes some peculiar items.

The ride-share company published its 2023 Uber Lost & Found Index in late April, "as Mercury makes its way back into retrograde," a time of the year astrologists say influences forgetfulness, according to Uber.

Several of the top 10 items left behind listed on the index should come as no surprise: cell phones, wallets and keys being among them.

"But as always, riders have been leaving their unique (and sometimes quite unusual!) items behind, too. This year, we saw folks forget everything from a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament, to a fog machine, to six cheese cakes," Uber released in a statement.

The index, based on missing-item reports filed by passengers, also includes cities with the most forgetful passengers and a list of the 50 "most unique" lost items.

Here's the full list:

The 10 most commonly forgotten items

Clothing Phones Backpacks and purses Wallets Headphones Jewelry Keys Books Laptops Watches

The 10 most forgetful cities

Jacksonville, FL San Antonio, TX Palm Springs, CA Houston, TX Salt Lake City, UT Miami, FL Atlanta, GA Indianapolis, IN Kansas City, KC St. Louis, MO

50 'most unique' items left behind

Danny DeVito Christmas ornament MY DOG IS IN THE CAR!!! A toy poodle. Blue cap that says ‘i love the smell of jet fuel in the morning’ Fog machine Some bowling rags Ankle monitor My unicycle 16 oz of fake blood A printer and remote-controlled vibrator A pin with Jesus holding slice of pizza Small camping stove and my funeral pamphlets Stainless steel gua sha tool Cat collar that says ‘Maui’ on it My calculator and my tacos Small stone carved whales Sentimental green pen Statue of Liberty green foam crown A lightsaber Tamagotchi, light blue, egg shaped. And nuts. My hamsters are in her car Hermes scarves 1/2 a gallon of Fireball Mannequin wig head 6 cheesecakes My happy sauce Britney spears fantasy perfume ‘Taming of the Shrew’ by Shakespeare 2 fingernails A fire sword. A small, felt, stuffed animal that I made Two painted rat traps Tattoo ink and gold antlers A power of attorney document issued by Turkish consulate 2 Pet Turtles Packets and bundles of fake hair I lost my girlfriend Bidet lotion and chicken wings I left a slab of bluefin tuna for sushi on the floorboard of the back seat. One Gucci loafer Rash cream An important pregnancy test Self-respect, mostly. A feather Foley catheter insertion tray kit Slushy machine Paintings of my wife Weight loss surgery guide Horns and a viking helmet My friends fake tooth

Some 2023 lost and found trends

Don't forget your marijuana: "From bags of weed to pre-rolls and pens – medicinal and recreational –we've seen a “high increase in forgotten ganja goods."

Uber X-Rated: "Passengers got 'lost in the moment' this year and left a few *private* items behind – including an entire pack of underwear, condoms, and some sex toys."

Misplaced paw-sengers: Some passengers accidentally forgot pets including dogs, turtles, hamsters, and a rat. (All animals were safely returned to their owners, according to Uber).

Much to chatter about : "False dentures and teeth continue to take the biggest bite out of the top lost items year-over-year. This year, more than 40 instances of misplaced pearly whites were reported, but we’ve seen a decline in diamond grills."

The 5th of April forgetfulness: April 5 of last year was the most common day of the year for people to forget items. Uber said nearly 1,000 lost items were reported.

Weekend woes: In the United states, the most forgetful days of the week were Saturday and Sunday.

To view the full report visit https://www.uber.com/newsroom/2023-uber-lost-found-index/

