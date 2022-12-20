U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,833.34
    +15.68 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,913.63
    +156.09 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,585.13
    +39.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.10
    +13.52 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.77
    +0.58 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.00
    +30.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    +1.11 (+4.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    +0.0040 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6680
    +0.0870 (+2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2149
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7340
    -5.1300 (-3.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,966.38
    +249.96 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.38
    +4.20 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.79
    +23.48 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Condoms Market is expected to reach US$ 31.9 Bn at a CAGR of over 11.2% through 2032 | According to PMR

Persistence Market Research
·5 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Condoms: With the growing literacy rate, the benefits of small family and prevention from STDs has upscaled the demand for condoms

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 2022 through 2032, the Latex Condoms Material Type segment is  expected to expand at a CAGR of over 11.2%, Persistence Market Research

The Condoms Market revenues were estimated at US$ 10.2 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 31.9 Bn.

Condoms are one of the most widely used contraceptive devices, helping to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). As a result, contraception and STD protection are two major factors driving condom demand. Despite the fact that male-oriented products dominate the market, female-oriented products are gaining popularity. This is due to a growing awareness among females of the harmful side effects of other pill-based contraceptives that can harm women's health.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/condoms-market.asp

Furthermore, raising awareness about the risk of HIV infections spread by sex workers is likely to help the product gain traction. According to the UNAIDS Global HIV & AIDS Statistics — 2020 fact sheet, sex workers are 30 times more likely to contract HIV. As a result, increased awareness of contraceptives is predicted to lead to increased uptake of these products.

In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of over 50%, and it is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is due to a surge in demand in nations like China, India, Australia, and Japan, which have a big population, favorable government policies for population control, and a rising prevalence of STDs and HIV.

According to China's National Health and Family Planning Commission, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan are the top four countries in the world in terms of condom use and manufacture. A condom constructed of waterborne polyurethane was launched in June 2017 by a firm in Gansu Province. This product had the thinnest sheath, according to the manufacturer. It was designed to boost the market share of Sagami and Okamoto, two Japanese manufacturers.

Get Full Access of this Report and Get Up to 20% Discount@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33247

Competitive Landscape

The leading vendors in the global Condoms Market are Reckitt Benckiser, Okamoto Industries, LifeStyles Healthcare, and Church & Dwight. Condom adoption has been steadily expanding among end-users around the world. As a result of the rising demand, several new vendors have entered the market. Intense competition among market competitors has resulted in the introduction of cutting-edge and creative solutions to the market. Vendors with a worldwide presence dominate the global contraception industry.

To obtain market share, many global players are likely to increase their presence globally during the projection period, particularly in fast-developing regions in APAC and Latin America. Furthermore, better global economic conditions will stimulate market expansion, making now an appealing moment to launch new products.

Some of the recent developments of key players in the Condoms Market are as follows:

  • In September 2021, Durex, which is owned by Reckitt Benckiser, launched a new ad in India to market its recently developed extra–thin flavored condoms. This initiative will assist the company in attracting a large number of customers.

  • In November 2020, Karex Berhad bought the remaining 30% of Global Protection Corp and after the purchase owns 100% of the company. This aided the company in expanding its condom product selection.

  • In July 2020, Trojan introduced New XOXO, which includes packaging innovations such as a discreet, compact travel pack that holds up to two condoms for added convenience while on the road.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33247 

More Insights Available
Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Condoms Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Material Type (Latex Condoms, Non-latex Condoms), Product Type (Male Condoms, Female Condoms), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandizers, Drug Stores, and E-commerce), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa).

Other Trending Reports: 

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health
Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations. Click here to learn more about how we zero in on the critical aspects of this industry.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges. 
Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh  
Persistence Market Research  
U.S. Sales Office: 
305 Broadway, 7th Floor 
New York City, NY 10007 
+1-646-568-7751 
United States 
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353 
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Russia's Oil Exports Collapsed Since G-7 Sanctions Began

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude shipments collapsed in the first full week of Group of Seven sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues, a potential source of alarm for governments around the world seeking to avoid disruption to the nation’s giant export program.Some of the plunge was exaggerated by work at a port in the Baltic that’s now finished, but there also appeared to be a shortage of ship owners willing to carry key cargoes from an export facility in Asia. Several other ports

  • Arcus, Gilead Disappoint As Lung-Cancer Regimen Lags Rival Roche

    Gilead and Arcus toppled Tuesday after their lung-cancer regimen trailed a rival concoction from Roche. RCUS stock skidded more than 20%.

  • Madrigal Pharma Stock Soars 268% After Knocking NASH Study Out Of The Park

    Madrigal scored a win in the particularly tricky NASH field on Monday after its study hit both its goals, sending MDGL stock flying.

  • Wells Fargo settles with CFPB for $3.7 billion, stock down premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Wells Fargo has reached a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

  • Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's ( NASDAQ:VRTX ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 22.9x might make it look...

  • Madrigal Stock Triples After Liver Disease Drug Succeeds in Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares surged 268%, adding about $2.9 billion to its market value, after a late-stage clinical trial of its drug candidate met the main goals in patients with a type of liver disease.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normal

  • Joe Biden made the oil trade of the year

    Gas prices were a major story in 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and some predicted the US dollar might be subsumed by a new, commodity-backed trade currency.

  • Citigroup’s $900 Million Revlon Blunder Ends With a Dismissal After Bank’s Victory

    (Bloomberg) -- A hard-fought battle between Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. over an epic blunder in which the bank accidentally sent the lenders almost a billion dollars was finally capped with a legal pronouncement: Case dismissed.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chie

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett purchased Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and became its CEO in 1965, he paid approximately $18 per share in the buyout. At the time, Berkshire was actually a struggling textiles company, but it would go on to become the foundation and namesake for one of history's most successful investment conglomerates. Today, the company's Class A stock trades at roughly $454,600 per share -- good for an increase of more than 2,525,400% over Buffett's initial purchase price.

  • 3M to Stop Making, Discontinue Use of ‘Forever Chemicals’

    The company said it has already reduced its use of PFAS, which accumulate and take a long time to break down.

  • Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Secure 2.0 retirement measures included in omnibus spending package

    A set of new retirement measures commonly known as the Secure Act 2.0 was included in the omnibus appropriations measure before Congress, setting the stage for people to save more easily for retirement. Secure 2.0, which is an update to the 2019 measure called the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act, or Secure Act, is part of an omnibus spending package that is expected to be voted on this week. “Including Secure 2.0 retirement provisions in the last major legislation of the year means that Congress is poised to help millions more workers and retirees with significant improvements to the nation’s private retirement system,” said Paul Richman, chief government- and political-affairs officer at the Insured Retirement Institute, a trade association.

  • FDA Allows Bluebird Bio To Resume Sickle Cell Disease Studies In Patients Below 18, With Changed Protocol

    The FDA removed its partial clinical hold on Bluebird bio Inc's (NASDAQ: BLUE) study for patients under the age of 18 in studies evaluating lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel) for sickle cell disease (SCD). In December 2021, lovo-cel clinical studies were placed on a partial hold for patients under 18. The hold related to an investigation by bluebird bio into an adolescent patient with persistent, non-transfusion-dependent anemia following treatment with lovo-cel. Results from a detailed inves

  • Surprising Fatty Liver Results Could Put Madrigal in Big Pharma’s Sights

    Positive late-stage results for Madrigal’s NASH treatment could rekindle the interest of larger pharmaceutical companies in this liver ailment.

  • Wells Fargo Hit With Massive $3.7 Billion Loan Mismanagement Fine

    "Wells Fargo's rinse-repeat cycle of violating the law has harmed millions of American families," said Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do?

    I turn 58 this year and am at a loss for what to do or how to plan for my retirement. I only have a small amount of money invested through previous employers, and I'm not sure how to save … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Housing Starts, Permits Fall on Slide in Single-Family Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- New US home construction continued to decline in November and permits plunged as high borrowing costs paired with widespread inflation eroded housing affordability and demand.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesAmazon Ring Cameras Used i