Condor Announces Director Election Results
- CNPRF
CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSX: CPI), a Canadian based energy company, is pleased to announce that the following four director nominees were elected at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 9, 2022:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Withheld
Percent
Donald Streu
19,077,129
99.53%
90,357
0.47%
Dennis Balderston
19,143,486
99.87%
24,000
0.13%
Werner Zoellner
19,084,129
99.57%
83,357
0.43%
Andrew Judson
19,066,205
99.47%
101,281
0.53%
The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.