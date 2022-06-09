U.S. markets closed

Condor Announces Director Election Results

·1 min read
CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSX: CPI), a Canadian based energy company, is pleased to announce that the following four director nominees were elected at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 9, 2022:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

Donald Streu

19,077,129

99.53%

90,357

0.47%

Dennis Balderston

19,143,486

99.87%

24,000

0.13%

Werner Zoellner

19,084,129

99.57%

83,357

0.43%

Andrew Judson

19,066,205

99.47%

101,281

0.53%

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.


