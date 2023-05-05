Condor Capital’s Ken Schapiro Among Barron's 2023 Top 1200 Financial Advisors List

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Condor Capital Wealth Management is proud to announce that Ken Schapiro has been named to the recently released Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list , ranking 27th in the state of New Jersey. This recognition showcases his commitment to providing exceptional wealth management and financial planning services to his clients.

"I am thrilled to have been named one of the top advisors in the state by Barron's," said Schapiro. "At Condor Capital Wealth Management, we pride ourselves on delivering customized investment strategies and financial planning services that align with our clients' long-term financial goals. This recognition underscores our team's unwavering commitment to excellence and our mission to provide unparalleled service and value to our clients."

In Barron's ranking application process, data was provided by advisors across the nation to evaluate top advisors by state. As per Barron's report, various factors that are taken into consideration for the rankings include assets under management, revenue generated for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. With these metrics, Barron's is able to pinpoint those who provide excellent levels of service to create a comprehensive directory of trustworthy advisors for clients who may be seeking assistance in investing, financial planning, and other services.

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 25 professional and support staff. Condor has been located in Martinsville, N.J., for over 25 years and enjoys being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan in place.

To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management and other awards and accolades, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.

