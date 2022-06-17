U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,700.00
    +31.75 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,115.00
    +187.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,253.50
    +128.75 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,668.10
    +16.20 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.25
    -0.34 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.70
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0042 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.08
    +2.46 (+8.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2296
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5200
    +2.2800 (+1.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,106.37
    -78.17 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.09
    -28.92 (-6.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.52
    +58.54 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Condor Gold Closes Previously Announced Private Placement of Units for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of £3.25 Million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CONDOR GOLD PLC
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNDGF
CONDOR GOLD PLC
CONDOR GOLD PLC

LONDON, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Gold (AIM: CNR; TSX: COG) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced placing of 11,607,149 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of 28p per Unit (the “Placing”), including a Directors subscription of 1,833,573 Units, for aggregate gross proceeds of £3.25 million before expenses (the “Proceeds”).

Each Unit is comprised of one ordinary share of 20p each in the Company (each, an “Ordinary Share”) and one-half of one Ordinary Share purchase warrant (each whole Ordinary Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant, which is unlisted and fully transferable, entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Ordinary Share at a price of 35p for a period of 36 months from the date on which the shares are issued pursuant to the Placing.

The Proceeds have been received by the Company, and the Placing Shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 17 June 2022.

TSX Matters

The Company is relying on the exemption provided for pursuant to Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual (the “Manual”) from the requirements of the Manual and the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) related to the Placing, as the Company is an “Eligible Interlisted Issuer” as defined in the Manual.

For further information please visit www.condorgold.com or contact:

Condor Gold plc

Mark Child, Chairman and CEO

+44 (0) 20 7493 2784

 

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Roland Cornish and James Biddle

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

 

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Ewan Leggat

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

 

H&P Advisory Limited

Andrew Chubb and Nilesh Patel

+44 207 907 8500

 

BlytheRay

Tim Blythe and Megan Ray

+44 (0) 20 7138 3204

 

About Condor Gold plc:

Condor Gold plc was admitted to AIM in May 2006 and dual listed on the TSX in January 2018. The Company is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nicaragua.

In August 2018, the Company announced that the Ministry of the Environment in Nicaragua had granted the Environmental Permit (“EP”) for the development, construction and operation of a processing plant with capacity to process up to 2,800 tonnes per day at its wholly-owned La India gold Project (“La India Project”). The EP is considered the master permit for mining operations in Nicaragua. Condor has purchased a new SAG Mill, which has mainly arrived in Nicaragua. Site clearance and preparation is at an advanced stage.

La India Project contains a Mineral Resource of 9,850 Kt at 3.6 g/t gold for 1.14 M oz gold in the Indicated category and 8,479 Kt at 4.3 g/t gold for 1.18 M oz gold in the Inferred category. A gold price of $1,500/oz and a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t and 2.0 g/t gold were assumed for open pit and underground resources, respectively. A cut-off grade of 1.5 g/t gold was furthermore applied within a part of the Inferred Resource. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any part of the Mineral Resources will be converted to Mineral Reserves.

Environmental Permits were granted in April and May 2020 for the Mestiza and America open pits respectively, both located close to La India. The Mestiza open pit hosts 92 Kt at a grade of 12.1 g/t gold (36,000 oz contained gold) in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 341 Kt at a grade of 7.7 g/t gold (85,000 oz contained gold) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. The America open pit hosts 114 Kt at a grade of 8.1 g/t gold (30,000 oz) in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 677 Kt at a grade of 3.1 g/t gold (67,000 oz) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. Following the permitting of the Mestiza and America open pits, together with the La India Open Pit Condor has 1.12 M oz gold open pit Mineral Resources permitted for extraction.

Disclaimer

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Qualified Persons

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Andrew Cheatle, P.Geo., who is a “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101 and Gerald D. Crawford, P.E., who is a “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101 and is the Chief Technical Officer of Condor Gold plc.

Technical Information

Certain disclosure contained in this news release of a scientific or technical nature has been summarised or extracted from the technical report entitled “Technical Report on the La India Gold Project, Nicaragua, October 2021”, dated October 22, 2021, with an effective date of September 9, 2021 (the “Technical Report”), prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Technical Report was prepared by or under the supervision of Tim Lucks, Principal Consultant (Geology & Project Management), Gabor Bacsfalusi, Principal Consultant (Mining), Benjamin Parsons, Principal Consultant (Resource Geology), each of SRK Consulting (UK) Limited, and Neil Lincoln of Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd., each of whom is an independent “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101.


Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Dow Jones Plunges As Bears Attack; Tesla Stock Dives Amid This Elon Musk Move; Apple Crumbles

    The Dow Jones plunged as stocks suffered a Fed hangover. Tesla stock dived after Elon Musk made a move. Apple stock crumbled.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Two Tesla Rivals Setting Up

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Dives To Near Key Support On Recession Fears

    Stocks dived Thursday as a mild recession may now be the best-case scenario. The major indexes are nearing a key support level.

  • Why beaten-down tech stocks could lead the next rally

    High-flying tech stocks have been some of the biggest losers amid this bear market slide, but these names might be leaders in the next rally.

  • Elon Musk Is Furious

    Elon Musk is angry. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers. Musk and Tesla had, however, found an ear at the White House in the person of Barack Obama, newly elected in 2008.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in June. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June. Reports indicate that short-sellers are increasing their bets on the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust at the quickest […]

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management’s performance and Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher’s expertise in the investment field and his […]

  • Stocks, Futures Bounce Back; Dollar Strengthens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe rebounded along with US equity futures Friday after a rout triggered by fears of an economic downturn as major central banks close the liquidity taps. The dollar snapped two days of losses and Treasury yields ticked higher.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wr

  • Stock market rout is a ‘tidy story’ about the Fed: Analyst

    Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst, and Jack Murphy, Easterly Investment Partners Portfolio Manager & Co-CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's 75 basis point interest rate hike, market reactions to recent economic data, and the outlook on a market bottom.

  • United States Steel Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Outlook

    United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) provides 2Q22 guidance; It expects adjusted EBITDA of ~$1.6 billion. The company expects adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $3.83 to $3.88, versus a consensus of $3.20. United Steels' balance sheet remains strong with an overfunded pension plan and no significant debt maturities until 2029. The company's current cash position is approaching $3 billion. Quarter to date, United States Steel repurchased ~$320 million of common stock. As of June 16,

  • Too scared to check your 401(k) as Dow tumbles below 30,000? Too worried to peek at your brokerage account? Here’s when you should look — and when you should go for a walk instead.

    Is knowledge power, or is ignorance bliss when checking your account balance during the recent tumble in markets?

  • ‘I missed the bus on Bitcoin, but now feel like my time has come. I have another 25 years of a boring 9-to-5 job.’ Is the crypto crash an opportunity to buy low?

    ‘I sit here day after day, doing the same old drudgery, and I want to have some hope that I may have an exit strategy.’

  • Revlon Stock Soars on Report of Potential Acquisition Out of Bankruptcy

    The Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries is considering buying out Revlon, business channel ET Now reported.