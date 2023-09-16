Condor Gold Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth UK£3.5m

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Condor Gold

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman James Mellon made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£3.5m worth of shares at a price of UK£0.40 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.21 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Condor Gold insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about UK£0.24 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Condor Gold

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Condor Gold insiders own 8.9% of the company, worth about UK£3.6m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Condor Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Condor Gold insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Condor Gold insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Condor Gold has 5 warning signs (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

