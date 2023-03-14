Condor Gold into "phase two" of La India sales process
London, UK --News Direct-- Condor Gold PLC
Condor Gold PLC (AIM:CNR, TSX:COG, OTC:CNDGF) CEO Mark Child speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner following a trip to the company's La India gold project in Nicaragua.
Child gives his take on how the process of selling the project is coming along, saying that the company is now in "phase two of the sales process."
Contact Details
Proactive UK Ltd
+44 20 7989 0813
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/condor-gold-into-phase-two-of-la-india-sales-process-124321817