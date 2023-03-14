U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,866.75
    +10.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,889.00
    +59.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,968.25
    +36.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.70
    +4.90 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.06
    -1.74 (-2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.20
    -8.30 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.18 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0705
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.88
    +2.08 (+8.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2147
    -0.0038 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0560
    +0.8580 (+0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.78
    +34.87 (+6.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.21
    -38.42 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

Condor Gold into "phase two" of La India sales process

London, UK --News Direct-- Condor Gold PLC

Condor Gold PLC (AIM:CNR, TSX:COG, OTC:CNDGF) CEO Mark Child speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner following a trip to the company's La India gold project in Nicaragua.

Child gives his take on how the process of selling the project is coming along, saying that the company is now in "phase two of the sales process."

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/condor-gold-into-phase-two-of-la-india-sales-process-124321817

