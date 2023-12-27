These new condos in Pawtucket cost only $299,000. Why haven't they sold?

PAWTUCKET − When the Mavis Street condos in Pawtucket went up for sale this summer, people flocked to the open-house showings.

At $299,000, the 2 bedroom, 1½-bathroom condos with central air, a parking spot and a yard seem like a dream. During the summer, the added bonus of a 30-year mortgage at 5.75% seemed like a small incentive, but as interest rates hit 8% in October and declined just a bit to 7% now, it looks more enticing.

But six months after the condo complex at 50 Mavis St. was finished, only one of the five units is under contract, despite the ever-increasing cost of housing, to rent or buy. So, why haven't they sold?

This five-unit condo complex in Pawtucket is selling each for $299,000, limited to people making from 80% to 120% of the area median income.

Two issues seem to be keeping the condos cool in what is an otherwise hot real estate market, Pawtucket Central Falls Development Executive Director Linda Weisinger explained. First, only a narrow range of people have the right income to qualify. And second, large amounts of debt are holding down people who would otherwise be able to buy.

Condos aimed at the 'missing middle' or 'workforce housing' segment

The condos, built by Pawtucket Central Falls Development, come with a two big caveats: Interested buyers need to make between 80% and 120% of the area median income, or AMI, and the units are deed restricted as affordable for 15 years.

The income restriction is part of the state's push to create subsidized housing for people making between 80% and 120% of the area median income, like the income-restricted units planned for Providence's redeveloped Superman building or some of the tiny apartments in the Studley building, which was turned into housing from office space.

The condos are subsidized, as the actual cost per unit is $340,000, an estimated $50,000 to $100,000 below market value.

Being income restricted puts a tight cap on the people who can qualify to buy, maxing out at $86,040 for a single person and $98,400 for a couple.

Area median income by household size:

1 person 2 people 3 people 4 people 80% $57,350 $65,500 $73,750 $81,900 100% $74,200 $84,800 $95,400 $106,000 115% $82,460 $94,300 $106,030 $117,760 120% $86,040 $98,400 $110,640 $122,880

Why are the condos still on the market?

So how are income limits and debt loads limiting the number of people who can buy the condos?

Story continues

The income restrictions shrink the pool of eligible buyers, often booting couples from qualifying when their combined salaries are calculated, maxing out at $98,400 for two people.

'Affordable housing': New 2-bedroom condos with amenities go on the market in Pawtucket

"Every open house, people come and they didn't bring their paperwork or they didn't disclose they're married," Weisinger said. "We say, 'Oh, where's your husband's paperwork?' and it puts them over the income limit."

The next open house is set for 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 50 Mavis St. in Pawtucket.

Existing debt-to-income ratio too high for most borrowers

The biggest factor disqualifying buyers is that many have a debt-to-income ratio that is way too high.

"Often our buyers come to us with debt," Weisinger said. "Add in the credit cards, the student loans, adding in the car payments, you're adding in all of these and people's future earnings are committed to paying all this debt down."

Add in a mortgage and condo fee ($1,800 a month) and suddenly the total amount of debt a would-be buyer can take on is limited. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau pegs the maximum debt ratio lenders allow at 43%.

How to calculate a debt-to-income ratio

The equation for a debt ratio is simple: Add all your monthly debts and divide by gross monthly income.

Take a couple making the maximum allowed to qualify for an income restricted property, $98,400.

The monthly house payment ($1,800) creates a debt ratio of 22%.

Add in the average new car payment of $532, according to simplyinsurance.com, and the debt ratio climbs to 28%. Add one student loan payment of $316, the average per U.S. News & World Report, and the ratio is 32%. Add in the average credit card debt ($269) and personal loan ($446), per a 2020 lendingtree.com report, and the ratio hits 41%.

This five-unit condo complex in Pawtucket is selling for $299,000 a unit, limited to people making 120% of the area median income.

Add in a second student, personal or car loan or credit card payment and the ratio climbs to be much of a couple's gross salary, before accounting for retirement contributions or taxes.

"Add in the existing debt with the housing payment and it puts people in that 50% and above range, and we'd never put anyone in a house with that much debt," Weisinger said. "It's irresponsible."

Her organization's goal is setting people up for housing success, and with such high debt loads, people would be set up to miss payments, she said.

"We're seeing the utilization of credit we've not seen before," she said. "It's just people using credit cards and maxing out their credit."

What do the condos look like?

Each condo has 2 bedrooms and 1½ bathrooms, and an additional den/study/office room that can't qualify as a bedroom because it doesn't have a closet. Each condo is 1,250 square feet. The condos have central air conditioning.

Better than photos: Take a 3D tour of the condos

Each unit has its own designated parking spaces. The condos are built on a slab, so there is no basement, but there is a washer and dryer in each unit.

How much would a mortgage cost?

Pawtucket Central Falls Development has a special deal with Bristol County Savings Bank to offer a mortgage rate of 5.75%, with a guarantee of no private mortgage insurance, Weisinger said. The condo fees are $231 a month.

With 10% down ($29,990), a monthly mortgage payment at 5.75% is an estimated $1,570 a month, or $1,800 a month with condo fees, but excluding property taxes.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription. Here's our latest offer.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: These affordable condos in RI have been on the market for months. Why?