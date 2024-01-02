Condos were planned for this large downtown site. It's instead being listed for sale

The development site for sale at East Brady and North Water streets overlooks the Milwaukee River.

A large site overlooking the Milwaukee River at East Brady and North Water streets is being listed for sale − five years after plans for condos there were announced.

The 2.66-acre lot, 1693-1701 N. Water St., is owned by an affiliate of Wangard Partners Inc. The firm in December 2018 said it would build a six-story, 61-unit condo building there.

Wangard Partners had tentative plans for two more buildings with 183 units. It would have been the first major condo development in Milwaukee's downtown area since the housing bubble burst in 2006.

Firm executives couldn't be immediately reached Tuesday for comment. But few condos are being built in Milwaukee − even as hundreds of apartments continue to be developed.

The Journal Sentinel reported in January 2023 that not a single condo unit had been built since 2018, with only 25 condos built since 2011.

Despite demand for more condos, developers and their lenders say high-end apartments are more lucrative.

"In the last decade, bankers and developers have abandoned the condo business en masse, due to financing constraints and lingering fear from the last housing crash. Barring some 'upside-down math,' developers say they don't want to go back," the Journal Sentinel reported.

Indeed, within a few blocks of Wangard's Water Street site there are two upscale apartment communities under construction: River House Apartments, 1785 N. Water St., is adding two buildings with 222 units, and the 76-unit Elevation 1659 is being built at 1659 N. Jackson St.

Wangard's site is listed with Barry Co. for $6.5 million. It includes more than 560 feet of river frontage.

The firm bought the site in 2012 for $2.4 million. It was sold by a bank that had acquired the property from an investors group led by developers Boris Gokhman and Walter Shuk.

That group gave the property to the bank to help settle a pending foreclosure suit. Gokhman and Shuk, of New Land Enterprises LLP, had planned to build condos on the site before the housing bubble burst.

Story continues

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Large Milwaukee site listed for sale after condo plans don't proceed