Conducting life-changing arthritis research from coast to coast.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Arthritis Research Canada continues to expand with a new centre at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

With this announcement, Arthritis Research Canada is pleased to welcome to the team, Dr. Alexandra Legge as a Research Scientist and Dr. Janet Roberts as a Clinician Investigator. Drs. Legge and Roberts bring extensive knowledge and expertise to further complement our multidisciplinary scientific team and advance innovation.

Dr. Alexandra Legge is a rheumatologist and Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia and the Director of the Dalhousie Lupus Clinic. Dr. Legge is establishing a clinical research program focused on improving long-term health outcomes among individuals living with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). She has specific expertise in the development of frailty indices, which evaluate the accumulation of health deficits across multiple systems that impact future health outcomes. "Working with Arthritis Research Canada's scientific team provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with internationally recognized researchers spanning many different clinical and research disciplines, which I believe is critical to the effective study of arthritis and its impact," Legge said.

Dr. Janet Roberts is a rheumatologist and Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Her current research interests include rheumatic complications of cancer immunotherapy and alternate models of health care delivery to improve access to rheumatology care in underserved areas. Dr. Roberts is a member of the Canadian Research Group of Rheumatology in Immuno-oncology (CanRIO), where she serves on the scientific advisory committee as chair of the knowledge translation committee. Dr. Roberts is currently working on a Master of Public Health in clinical epidemiology at Harvard Chan School of Public Health.

Arthritis Research Canada's multi-disciplinary team of world-class scientists are uniquely positioned to find answers to the most pressing issues for people living with arthritis. We conduct arthritis research through the lenses of rheumatology, orthopedics, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, pharmacy, rehabilitation science, public health, epidemiology, health psychology and behavioural change, health economics, health systems assessment, biostatistics, education, pediatrics, and knowledge translation. This breadth of expertise along with our patient partners allows the research team to identify novel ways to help people with arthritis live well, despite arthritis.

"Arthritis Research Canada is thrilled to create this new centre in Halifax, making us a true coast-to-coast organization," said Scientific Director, Dr. Diane Lacaille. "The addition of these two talented scientists will be a tremendous addition to our organization."

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is now conducting arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with six major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

