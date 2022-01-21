U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Conductive Fibers Market is projected to total US$ 4.9 Billion by 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

Conductive Fibers Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales in the global conductive fibers market are slated to top US$ 1.8 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 11.6% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 4.9 Bn by 2031.

Conductive fibers recorded a volume sales of approximately 42 thousand tons, equating a value of US$ 1.8 billion in 2022. As per the insights culled by the latest report of Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Conductive Fibers Market is likely to spectate high growth over the course of the forecast period, driven by a plethora of factors.

Attribute

Details

Conductive Fibers Market Estimated Size 2022

US$ 1.8 Bn

Conductive Fibers Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2031)

~11.6%

Conductive Fibers Market Size in Projected 2031

US$ 4.9 Bn


Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10080

The growth in sales can be attributed to the increasing use of conductive fibers in electromagnetic shielding, in light of growing electromagnetic pollution with the near-ubiquitous use of smartphones, smart watches, and similar electronic devices.

Copper over Silver - The Base Material Shift to Look Out for

Future Market Insights’ study identifies that the conductive fibers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11.6% through 2031. Manufacturers are shifting away from cotton and wool towards nylon and polyester materials, owing to the growing consumers’ proclivity for synthetic fibers. The study finds that as conductive fibers market operates within the inner circle of the environmental norms, graphene has been emerging as cost-effective, compatible, and environmental-benign coating for the development of e-textiles.

Opportunities abound for conductive fibers manufacturers in Asia Pacific as identified by FMI’s report with the establishment of manufacturing facilities of industries in developing countries such as India and China. Growing investments in the military & defense and aviation & aerospace sectors are likely to navigate the conductive fibers market to lucrative lanes as demand for tech togs and wearable electronics has been on a surge to beat harsh environmental conditions. However, intense focus on revamping the legacy military and defense infrastructure and a quest for technologically-forward equipment for army personnel has been channelizing high investments in the conductive fibers market in North America.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10080

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2016-2021

Historical Data Available for

2022-2031

Market Analysis

Units for Volume and US$ Bn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Countries Covered

United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others.

Key Market Segments Covered

Reinforced Material, Application, Base Material, End Use, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• NV Bekaert SA
• Seiren Co. Ltd.
• Toray Industries
• Kuraray Co Ltd.
• Eeonyx Corporation
• KGS Diamond
• Syscom Advanced Materials, Inc.
• Ascend Performance Materials LLC
• Ronda Industrial Belts Technology Limited
• W. ZIMMERMANN GMBH & CO. KG
• PERLON Group
• William Barnet & Son, LLC
• Swicofil AG

The study points towards the evolving preferences of end-use industries for comfortable plus cost-effective textiles, which has been instigating a shift of manufacturers towards the integration of copper from silver in electronic circuits. The report opines that silver being a rare material is cost prohibitive in nature, which makes copper a suitable material for the development of conductive fibers.

Conductive Fibers Market - Vendor Insights

Some of the leading players in the conductive fibers market encompass Toray Industries, Kuraray Co. Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, Seiren Co. Ltd., William Barnet & Son LLC, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Perlon Group, Ronda Industrial Belts Technology Ltd., Swicofil, and Syscom Advanced Materials.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-10080

These players are focusing on expanding their business by marking their presence in overseas territories. In addition, manufacturers are seen working towards the expansion of their product portfolios by introducing feature-rich conductive fibers. As the study finds, the global conductive fibers market operates under the degree of fragmentation with large number of players striving towards acquiring high market share.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Basalt Fibre Market - Given its low water absorption aspect, basalt fibre is gaining significant traction as construction material. High thermal resistance of basalt fibre makes it an ideal material in industrial furnace lining and fireproof rope applications.

Anti-Static Fibres Market - Static electricity is generated when two dissimilar materials are rubbed together creating an electrical charge. Such electrical charge usually leaks away to earth. However, in cases where it doesn’t, an unpleasant and potentially dangerous electrical discharge may occur, resulting into an electric shock.

SiC Fibres Market - SiC fiber is primarily composed of SiC crystallites and anamorphous blend of carbon, silicon and oxygen. SiC fiber's excellent mechanical properties such as high strength, modulus and chemical properties such as resistance to chemical attack and oxidation.

Metal Fibres Market - Rapid advancement in technology and demand for more durable, cost-effective, corrosion resistant materials with long life resulted in innovation in the field of metal fibres. Metal fibres are composed of metal or metal-coated with plastic as well as plastic coated with metal.

Polypropylene Fibre Market - Polypropylene fibre has been recognized as one of the fastest growing synthetic fibres. There has been a significant rise in the demand for non-woven fabrics in the past few years, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the polypropylene market.

Carbon Fibre Prepreg Market - Prepreg carbon fibre is a conventional form of carbon fibre, specially pre-impregnated with a thermoplastic or thermoset resin matrix during the manufacturing process. Most commonly used resins are epoxy resins, phenolic resins, thermoplastic resins and BMI resins.

Glass Fibre Yarn Market - Glass fibre is a good reinforcement material that is not only cost-effective, but also has a high strength-to-weight ratio, which increases its overall strength and reduces its weight at the same time.

Conductive Adhesive Market - Conductive adhesives are materials that allow the flow of electricity along with adhesion and are also known as cold solder. These adhesives are mainly deployed for electrical conductivity and easy repair through adhesion or bonding.

Conductive Polymer Coatings Market - The conductive polymer coatings market is predicted to grow at an impressive pace with a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2032.

Conductive Plastics Market - Conductive plastics are polymers which conduct electricity. They possess metallic conductivity or behave like semiconductors. Conductive plastics are a new variant of plastics with tremendous ongoing research to develop them further.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/conductive-fibers-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/conductive-fibers-market


