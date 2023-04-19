Conductive Polymers Market Size & Share to Surpass $6.72 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Conductive Polymers Market is valued at USD 3.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 6.72 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Overview

Conductive Polymers are a class of organic polymers that exhibit electrical conductivity. The Conductive Polymers market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials, growing use of Conductive Polymers in various applications, and rising investments in research and development activities.

We forecast that the Antistatic packaging in Conductive Polymers market sales will account for more than 50% of total sales by 2030. Antistatic packaging is widely used in the electronics industry, particularly in the manufacturing, storing, and transporting of sensitive electronic components and devices. Conductive Polymers, such as polyethylene and polypropylene, are commonly used in antistatic packaging due to their ability to dissipate static charges and protect against ESD.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Electronic Devices will Increase to Support Market Expansion

The increasing demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices has led to the growth of the Conductive Polymers market. Conductive Polymers are used in various electronic components such as displays, touchscreens, printed circuit boards, batteries, and sensors. The increasing demand for these devices has led to the development of new and innovative Conductive Polymer-based products offering improved performance, flexibility, and durability.

Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Products in to Drives the Market Growth

The demand for Conductive Polymers has increased significantly with the growing concerns over climate change and the need for energy-efficient and sustainable products. Conductive Polymers are used in various applications such as organic photovoltaic cells, energy storage devices, and smart windows that offer energy savings, reduced carbon emissions, and improved sustainability. Developing new and innovative Conductive Polymer-based products that offer improved energy efficiency and sustainability has led to the growth of the Conductive Polymers market.

Top Players in the Global Conductive Polymers Market

ABTECH Scientific (United States)

AGFA-GEVAERT NV (AGFA) (Belgium)

American Dyes Inc. (Quebec)

CELANESE CORPORATION (United States)

Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany)

Kemet Corporation (United States)

MERCK KGAA (Germany)

Rieke Metals (United States)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Top Trends in the Global Conductive Polymers Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Conductive Polymers market is the increasing use in the automotive industry. Conductive Polymers are widely used in the automotive industry due to their excellent electrical conductivity and mechanical properties. They are used in various applications, such as sensors, lighting systems, heating elements, and EMI shielding. The increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has led to the developing of new Conductive Polymer-based products that offer improved performance, safety, and reliability. Moreover, Conductive Polymers are also used in developing lightweight and flexible components, which can help reduce the weight of vehicles, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Conductive Polymers industry is its growing demand in the healthcare industry. The healthcare industry is increasingly adopting Conductive Polymers due to their biocompatibility, flexibility, and conductivity. Conductive Polymers are used in various medical devices, such as electrocardiogram electrodes, sensors, and drug delivery systems. They can also be used for tissue engineering and neural stimulation applications. The development of new and innovative Conductive Polymer-based products that offer improved biocompatibility and functionality has led to the growth of the Conductive Polymer market in the healthcare industry. Additionally, the increasing demand for wearable devices for remote patient monitoring and diagnostics is expected to drive the future demand for Conductive Polymers in the healthcare industry.

Top Report Findings

The Electrically Conducting category controls most of the Conductive Polymers market's Revenue based on the segment Type. Electrically conducting polymers have unique properties, such as high conductivity, flexibility, and ease of processing, making them suitable for various applications. These include antistatic coatings, EMI/RFI shielding, sensors, batteries, and capacitors.

Based on Application, most of the Conductive Polymers market's Revenue is controlled by the food and beverage category. ESD/EMI shielding is a significant application for Conductive Polymers and has been a driving factor in the growth of the Conductive Polymers market. ESD (electrostatic discharge) and EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielding are crucial in many industries, particularly electronics, where these phenomena can cause damage to electronic components and devices.

Recent Developments in the Global Conductive Polymers Market

In 2022, Agfa has announced plans to introduce double-digit price increases beginning on January 1, 2023, across its entire global Digital Print & Chemicals portfolio.

In 2022, A US-based energy storage business called PolyJoule Inc. announced the introduction of Conductive Polymer battery technology. This technology is intended to meet the demands of stationary power applications.

Antistatic Packaging Category of the Application in the Conductive Polymers Market Generate almost Half the Segment Revenue in Forecast Period

For better understanding, based on the Application, the Conductive Polymer market is divided into Antistatic Packaging, ESD/EMI Shielding, Electrostatic Coating, Capacitors and Other Applications.

The demand for Antistatic Packaging is driven by several factors, including the growing demand for consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare products that utilize electronic components and devices. Additionally, the increasing use of electronic components in various industries, such as aerospace and defense, is expected to drive further the demand for antistatic packaging.

On the other hand, the Electrostatic Coating is anticipated to grow significantly. Electrostatic coating is a process that involves the application of a Conductive Polymer coating to a substrate using an electrostatic charge. The development of new and advanced Conductive Polymer coatings that offer improved properties, such as higher conductivity and improved adhesion, is expected to drive the growth of this segment further.

North America Region Expected to Generate a Considerable Amount of Revenue in the Global Conductive Polymers Market

The North American region is anticipated to do so in the coming years due to the region's high demand for electronic devices and technological advancements. The demand for Conductive Polymers is also driven by the growing use of these materials in various industries, such as electronics, automotive, healthcare, and aerospace. Additionally, the presence of major players and research institutions in North America has contributed to the growth of the Conductive Polymers market in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest in the Conductive Polymers market. The region's growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare products that utilize Conductive Polymers. Additionally, the region's growing population and rising disposable incomes have contributed to the growth of the Conductive Polymers market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on Conductive Polymers Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Conductive Polymers Market segmentation

By Type

Electrically Conducting

Thermally Conducting

By Application

ESD/EMI Shielding

Antistatic Packaging

Electrostatic Coating

Capacitor

Other Applications

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.8 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 6.72 Billion CAGR 8.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players ABTECH Scientific, AGFA-GEVAERT NV (AGFA), American Dyes Inc., Celanese Corporation, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Kemet Corporation, MERCK KGAA, Rieke Metals, SABIC, Solvay SA Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/conductive-polymers-market-2075/request-sample

Key Questions Answered in the Conductive Polymers Market Report are:

What is the current size of the conductive polymers market and what is its growth potential in the coming years?

What are the major drivers, challenges, and trends in the conductive polymers market?

What are the key applications of conductive polymers in various industries, such as electronics, healthcare, automotive, and aerospace?

What are the different types of conductive polymers available in the market and how do they differ in terms of properties and applications?

What are the key geographical regions for the conductive polymers market and what is their market share?

Who are the major players in the conductive polymers market and what are their business strategies and competitive landscapes?

What are the key challenges and opportunities for new entrants in the conductive polymers market?

What are the regulatory frameworks and environmental considerations affecting the conductive polymers market?

What are the future prospects and potential innovations in the conductive polymers market?

