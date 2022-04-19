U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.30
    +42.61 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,717.62
    +305.93 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,500.58
    +168.23 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.68
    +18.55 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.46
    -4.75 (-4.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.80
    -22.60 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.52
    -0.63 (-2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    +0.0590 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3000
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6120
    +1.6120 (+1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,536.44
    +2,075.86 (+5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.64
    +20.09 (+2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,610.28
    -6.10 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Conductive Ventures secures third fund to support non-traditional founders

Christine Hall
·5 min read

Conductive Ventures raised a $200 million Fund III to continue its focus on investing in founders where other venture capital firms did not see the potential.

You might remember our profile of the firm back in 2018 when it officially launched with a $100 million enterprise fund. Carey Lai and Paul Yeh started the firm in 2017 after Lai had been with IVP and Yeh with Kleiner Perkins.

Today, Conductive has 24 companies in its portfolio and boasts that over 50% of them are based outside the Bay Area and two-thirds of the founders are immigrants or minorities.

From the beginning, the pair wanted to let founders know that they didn’t fit the typical "Sand Hill Road model" of venture capital firms and were eager to invest in entrepreneurs who were not able to initially get funding. Therefore, these entrepreneurs were forced to be capital efficient because they didn’t have the networks or access for whatever reason. These turn out to be companies that have “real revenue,” Lai said.

Yeh, who came from Taiwan when he was a child, says a lot of the entrepreneurs they see who are minorities and immigrants “are so scrappy.”

A look at six new funds begs the question: Is a slowdown really coming?

“They are not blindly chasing growth; they are figuring out the best way to do A/B tests and only powering money after something’s figured out,” he added. “These entrepreneurs are not looked at by traditional firms. A lot of times they just get passed with a very cursory look, whereas we see a lot of possibilities and potential because we understand it’s more about the hustle and how much it took them to get there. We can see the effort they put in as opposed to beautiful PowerPoint decks and polished storytelling.”

The firm’s third fund will invest at the Series A and B levels and is a particularly special one for Lai and Yeh, with Lai noting that they didn’t want to be a “one fund wonder,” and as long as you don’t screw up, firms can generally raise a second fund. However, the third fund only comes about if the first fund was successful.

From the first two funds, Conductive saw seven exits, including three IPOs from Desktop Metal, Proterra and Sprinklr, one point distribution with Rally and three M&A events with Oculii, Dor and TravelBank.

With all of those, Lai said the firm was able to return a “significant amount of cash” back to its limited partners in the fourth quarter of 2021. Coincidentally, that is when they thought it would be a good time to ask the LPs to sign on for a new fund.

Lai and Yeh expect to invest in between 15 to 20 companies from Fund III and write checks, on average, between $5 million and $10 million with some reserved for follow-on.

“One of the great things is we can really look at the pitch that we want, and then decide when to swing,” Lai said. “We don't have to swing at every single pitch. I think that's one of the biggest benefits of not raising too big of a fund. Second, the types of companies that we invest in again usually aren't that attractive to 'Sand Hill Road firms' because they have their own bottom. In many respects, we are playing a different game.”

Indeed, a few of Conductive’s entrepreneurs were eager to discuss what having the firm in their cap table meant to them.

Thompson Aderinkomi, co-founder and CEO of Nice Healthcare, told me that he has previously been in a healthcare technology company, spent four years working on it and following a Series A round, was ousted from the company by the investors, which left a rather bitter taste in his mouth when it came to VCs. Then he met Lai.

“His approach was so different from those I pitched in 2012,” Aderinkomi said. “Despite the fact that my industry is not one they heavily focus on, they focused on business fundamentals, and as someone with a finance background, it was refreshing to talk numbers and logic with them.”

Aderinkomi also liked Conductive’s global approach and the fact he could easily relate to them as a founder who came to the United States from Nigeria — “I stand out in a room full of founders,” he added.

Conductive Ventures launches $100 million enterprise fund

Duke Chung, co-founder of TravelBank, said if he started a third venture, he would definitely get it in front of Lai and Yeh again. The company signed a term sheet with Conductive to lead its Series C in 2020. Chung recalls the diligence period was at the beginning of the pandemic, and TravelBank’s business had “slowed down substantially.”

“Many VCs would have walked away from our term sheet, but Conductive called me and said that in ‘good times or in bad times,’ we always stand by our founders,” he added. “They did exactly that to continue to support our deal as agreed to, and our round was closed during the pandemic. I will always remember that about Conductive and who they are.”

U.S. Bank then acquired TravelBank in December 2021. Added Chung, “Because they stood with us throughout, it really inspired me and my co-founders to work hard and pivot our business accordingly to find our way forward, despite the travel headwinds. People tell me ‘Let me get this straight, you are a business travel provider and you were acquired during the pandemic?’"

Meanwhile, Steven Jiang, co-founder and CEO of hireEZ, told me Lai, Yeh and the team were available for anything, anytime, and even during the due diligence process, found ways for the company to save money.

“Carey and Paul respect and trust entrepreneurs based on their business performance instead of their connections in the VC world or their storytelling capability,” Jiang added. “I am an immigrant and engineer founder. It was challenging for me to get pre-built connections and trust with VCs. Carey found it shocking that he never heard about us while our ARR has been tens of millions with over 170% year-over-year growth. Carey understood and appreciated how we ran business. He made a decision so quickly while other VCs still wondered ‘who is that guy.’”

Just how much has late-stage venture capital slowed?

Recommended Stories

  • Serena Williams’ New VC Fund Invests Seven Figures in Endorsement Firm

    Tennis star Serena Williams’ tech investment firm Serena Ventures, which launched its inaugural $111 million early-stage venture capital fund last month, is getting into sports sponsorships with a seven-figure investment in digital endorsement deals marketplace OpenSponsorship. Further financial details were not disclosed. Brands including Walmart, Foot Locker and Levi’s have used OpenSponsorship to partner with […]

  • Tomato Candles Are The Unexpected Spring Home Scent We Love

    During the fall, there’s nothing better than a spicy, woody candle. During the winter? Perhaps a festive, pine-scented option. With warm weather (more or less) here, you may be inclined to buy a floral-scented candle (groundbreaking!) to light up your life. However, we’re inviting you to think out of the box with another scent straight from the garden: Tomatoes. The savory fruit may not be thought of as a conventional fragrance star, but a new wave of candles featuring tomato’s warm, fresh notes

  • How Ashley Graham Is Getting Her Beauty Groove Back After the Birth of Her Twins

    The model and mom of three says taking care of her skin is the "one thing she does for herself" right now

  • Tax Day is an 'inflection point' after challenging season, Treasury official says

    As millions of last-minute taxpayers rush to file their taxes on Tax Day, the Biden Administration is asking Congress for $80 billion in funding over 10 years to modernize the Internal Revenue Service

  • Some passengers, employees celebrate as public transportation mask mandate struck down

    In a surprise decision, a federal judge voided the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's requirement covering airplanes and other public transit, saying the mandate exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials. Some passengers and employees celebrated when they heard the news. CBS News transportation correspondent Errol Barnett reports.

  • Johnson & Johnson Suspends Vaccine Sales Guidance, Boosts Dividend; Stock Hits Record High

    "Given global supply surplus and demand uncertainty, the Company is suspending Covid-19 Vaccine sales guidance," Johnson & Johnson said.

  • Earnings: Johnson & Johnson misses on revenue, suspends vaccine sales guidance

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss earnings for Johnson & Johnson as well as the pharmaceutical industry company’s decision to suspend its vaccine sales guidance.

  • Better Buy: Visa vs. Upstart

    Visa (NYSE: V) is a dependable stock that has outperformed the market over time, and there are reasons to believe it can continue to do so. Visa is the largest credit card processing network in the world. Beyond processing, Visa has also built out business development services, including many fintech applications, such as contactless payments.

  • 4 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague

    It's a great time to be an investor in the stock market. Even accounting for the recent pullback in equities, the benchmark S&P 500 has rallied approximately 100% from its pandemic low set in March 2020.

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Putin sign

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • 3 Ominous Reasons to Avoid This Biotech Pioneer

    Investing in biotech companies can be risky. Biotechs are often a corporation wrapped around a hypothesis. If the hypothesis works out, riches can follow. But if not, the company can go bankrupt or be sold for pennies after years of frustration.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

    These two stocks have bright futures, but the good news is already fully accounted for in today's share prices.

  • Why Shares of Phillips 66 Bounced Higher on Monday

    On a day when the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both sank, shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) climbed higher thanks to an analyst's bullish take on the diversified energy company's stock. As of the end of Monday's trading session, shares of Phillips 66 had risen 5.2%. Recognizing significant upside for shares of Phillips 66, Piper Sandler hiked its price target on the stock to $119 from $107.

  • Stocks Are Struggling After Reporting Earnings. These 5 Could Soar.

    The latest corporate earnings news isn't generally giving stocks a lift, but it is still possible to find shares that can jump in response to profit reports.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Powerful Ally to Buy Twitter

    Tesla CEO has made a $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but hasn't given details on how he plans to fund the deal.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • 2 of the Cheapest Stocks I Own

    Home-improvement retailer Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and image-browsing platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are two of the cheapest stocks I own. The thing is, most valuation metrics, like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, look back at where a company has been. The challenge of investing is to take both into consideration -- balancing the value proposition today in light of a company's business prospects tomorrow.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Proposed Issuance of US$400 Million Senior Unsecured Notes

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) announces its intention to issue up to US$400 million aggregate principal amount of 8 year senior unsecured notes (the "New Notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers (the "Offering"), subject to market and other conditions. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the New Notes to reduce the amount outstanding on our credit facility. Contingent upon the completion of the O