Conductor and Adthena Form Strategic Partnership to Offer Innovative Search Marketing Solutions for Enterprise Brands

Conductor, Inc.
·3 min read
Conductor, Inc.
Conductor, Inc.

The Partnership Will Provide Marketing Teams with Intelligence Across Paid Search Advertising and Organic Marketing, Unlocking Cross-Channel Efficiencies and Higher ROI for Customers

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Conductor, the leading enterprise organic marketing technology, and Adthena, the leading paid search intelligence platform, announced a strategic partnership to offer holistic search marketing intelligence solutions for enterprise brands. Through this partnership, marketing teams will have access to unparalleled marketing insights and competitive intelligence across paid advertising and organic marketing channels. Brands will be able to make smarter investment decisions and maximize ROI with a complete view of their digital landscape.

With access to Conductor’s comprehensive organic marketing solution across technical SEO, content optimization, content creation, and SEO reporting and Adthena’s competitive analysis, strategic insights, and team of paid search experts, current customers and new adopters will have stronger, more holistic intelligence to dominate their competitive landscapes.

“This collaboration is vital to the growth of the search marketing industry, as paid search and SEO are consistently ‘must have’ channels in times of uncertainty,” said Adthena COO, Sundeep Goel. “The value of Conductor’s enterprise SEO technology combined with paid search intelligence and competitive analysis from Adthena will bring our mutual customers unparalleled strategic insights into their performance in search.”

Paid search advertising and SEO have remained siloed functions at many enterprise organizations. With disparate data, insights, and technology, enterprise marketing teams have long faced hurdles in maximizing their potential in search channels and creating efficiencies across paid and organic.

“By partnering with Adthena, Conductor continues our commitment that customers never compromise when it comes to access to the best possible data, insights, and technology,” said Conductor’s CRO, Tom Martin. “With Adthena and Conductor together, marketers get a truly comprehensive picture of their search landscape across both organic and paid channels.”

To learn more about Conductor and the partnership with Adthena, visit www.conductor.com.

About Conductor

Conductor is the world's leading organic marketing platform, helping businesses accelerate search traffic, digital growth, and revenue. Conductor's technology helps marketers create powerful marketing content to drive high-quality traffic to their site and track their organic performance. Conductor was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave for SEO platforms and is rated #1 on TrustRadius and G2 by enterprise marketers. Their forward-thinking customers include global and emerging enterprise brands such as Citibank, Visa, and Casper. For more information, visit conductor.com.

About Adthena

Founded in 2012, Adthena is an award-winning search intelligence platform. Our unique combination of patented, AI-driven technology and a world-class team of experts helps brands, marketers, and agencies across the globe dominate their competitive landscapes. We provide our customers with a clear view of the paid search landscape, helping them optimize their spend to increase ROI, all while saving them time and better informing their cross-channel strategies. Adthena’s solutions are powered by our market-leading technology: Whole Market View creates a unique market map of a client’s entire search landscape and Smart Monitor automatically detects threats and opportunities every day. Our award-winning Local View product provides the location-based strategic insights that marketers need to dominate at a local level. For more information, visit www.adthena.com.

MEDIA CONTACT                                                             

Conductor PR Team

pr@conductor.com


    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are learning that online advertising stocks may be just as vulnerable as old-school media companies amid a looming potential economic downturn.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownConcerns over the sector have grown since Snap Inc. slashed its forecast in May, warning that a weaker economic outlook wa