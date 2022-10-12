U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,607.50
    +8.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,305.00
    +39.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,886.25
    +41.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.70
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.77
    -0.58 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.40
    -7.60 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.36 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9706
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9580
    +0.0190 (+0.48%)
     

  • Vix

    33.73
    +1.28 (+3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1046
    +0.0071 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7330
    +0.9340 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,083.48
    -77.45 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.14
    +1.83 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,839.33
    -45.90 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Conduent Highlights How to Advance the Digital Customer Experience with a Human Touch at CCW Nashville

Conduent Business Services, LLC
·3 min read
Conduent Business Services, LLC
Conduent Business Services, LLC

Interactive panel discussion to feature a spectrum of scenarios from a client perspective

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, will host an interactive discussion on customer experience (CX) at the Customer Contact Week (CCW) conference in Nashville, Tenn., on October 13. The session, “How to Enable the Human Side of Digital,” will feature the provider perspective from Conduent and business point of view from Conduent client Groupon (Nasdaq: GRPN).

The scenario-based, interactive session will address how to bring empathy and the human touch into the customer experience, while employing technology and processes to deliver exceptional service.

Ryan Collins, Vice President, Delivery Management, Customer Experience Management from Conduent will be joined by Francisco Toledo, Director of Global Operations from Groupon, to talk about the improved business outcomes and customer interactions they’ve seen from enhanced customer engagement. As part of the conversation, Conduent will share recent findings on the importance of empathy in customer service from its 2022 State of Customer Experience Report.

“Every interaction between a consumer and a brand is an opportunity to either build loyalty or to create a negative perception. Conduent’s leaders in CX have identified the approaches, skills, and technologies that global brands can employ to create powerful customer engagements,” said Jeff Weiner, Vice President and General Manager of Customer Experience Management at Conduent. “By delivering human-centric, omnichannel customer experiences throughout the consumer life cycle, brands can develop a richer relationship with customers that ultimately translates to loyalty and positive upsides to the business.”

The Conduent CX team will be in Booth 217 to discuss how improving customer experience translates into real and positive business outcomes. Conduent will be showcasing CXNow, a CX as a Service solution that provides companies, ranging from midsized to large enterprise, a proven combination of people, proprietary processes and platforms to drive ROI in customer service. Conduent’s contact center services have demonstrable results, including:

  • 40% cost savings while delivering lower call handle times and high quality.

  • 30% reduction in call center inquiries utilizing automated solutions.

  • 75% reduction in call backlog leveraging speech analytics.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S., or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:
Lisa Patterson, Conduent, +1-816-305-4421, lisa.patterson@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks
Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • U.S. Suppliers Halt Operations at Top Chinese Memory Chip Maker

    Chip equipment suppliers are pulling out staff based at China’s leading memory chip maker and pausing business activities there as they assess the impact of Commerce Department semiconductor export restrictions.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Philips to Take $1.3 Billion Write-Down on Sleep-Apnea Business

    The Dutch healthcare conglomerate warned that worse-than-expected disruptions in its supply chain would hurt third-quarter sales and profit as it grapples with the fallout from a recall of its sleep-apnea devices.

  • Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - Bloomberg News

    The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel's divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the report. The company had 113,700 employees as of July, Bloomberg News said. Intel declined to comment on the job cuts.

  • Judge grants amicus requests to support Ripple in lawsuit with SEC

    District Judge Analisa Torres of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has granted I-Remit and TapJets’ requests to file amicus curiae briefs in support of Ripple Labs, following a rejection of objection by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). See related article: Ripple slams SEC’s opposition to brief motions in […]

  • GE HealthCare to Carry $15 Billion in Debt After January Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s health-care business will retain about $15.4 billion in debt and pension liabilities when it is spun off in the first week of January.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe balance for the new unit, w

  • IBM’s former CEO downplays the importance of a college degree for six-figure earning ‘new collar’ jobs that now make up half of its workers

    Nearly half of IBM’s roles—known as “new collar” jobs—no longer require a college degree, says former CEO and chairman Ginni Rometty.

  • How to Withdraw from Retirement When The Market Is Bad

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • African gas becomes a focus for EU countries trying to replace Russia supply

    A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas, five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019. “Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that (liquid gas) can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

  • Automation company, one of Austin's largest suburban employers, expands as it plots more growth

    As part of the 32,000-square-foot renovation and expansion, the company connected two buildings to create a 7,000-square-foot gathering area, complete with working spaces, a coffee bar and lounge space. It also renovated a 25,000-square-foot office area, adding meeting rooms, a conference center and recreation areas, including a game lounge, ping pong table and shuffleboard table.

  • Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?

    On Wednesday, Poland said it had detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, an event that will add to concerns about Europe's energy security after the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak. The UK has already stopped importing Russian crude following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and the EU will ban imports from December in an attempt to strip the Kremlin of revenue to fund the war.

  • Microsoft Could Be 'Next Shoe To Drop' From Weakening PC Market

    Declining sales of personal computers have slammed shares of PC makers and chip suppliers. Now Microsoft stock is in the crosshairs.

  • Coal Miner Peabody Energy in Deal Talks With Australian Rival Coronado

    The coal-mining company is in talks to combine with Coronado Global Resources that could result in a new global coal giant worth some $6 billion.

  • An innovative solar company started planning for the downturn nearly 3 years ago—and its stock is up 41% this year

    Enphase energy has beaten Wall Street estimated for 14 quarters running. Here are the strategies that are helping it thrive.

  • RBC under investigation by Competition Bureau over climate claims

    The Competition Bureau of Canada confirmed an investigation into Royal Bank of Canada that, based on a document seen by Yahoo Finance Canada, focuses on "certain marketing practices" at Royal Bank.